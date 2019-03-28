US lawmaker introduces resolution demanding Pak action on eliminating safe haven for terrorists

“Enough is enough. Now is the time to hold the Pakistani government accountable,” Perry, a Republican Congressman from Pennsylvania, said after introducing the resolution.

A resolution demanding action by Pakistan on eliminating safe haven for terrorists was introduced in the US Congress on Thursday by a lawmaker.

Introduced by Congressman Scott Perry in the US House of Representatives, the resolution also condemned the Pulwama attack carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 that killed 40 Indian paramilitary jawans.

“Pakistan has a long history of harbouring terrorists and terrorist sympathisers, despite continued American efforts to root out bad actors in the region,” he said.

The resolution also calls for the US States to recognise the threat of JeM, reaffirm America’s commitment to end Pakistani-based terror and acknowledge India’s continued commitment to prevent terrorism in the region.

“Actively choosing lax enforcement has cost innocent lives and emboldens radicals to perpetuate similar attacks,” Perry said.