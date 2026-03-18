The United States said it has carried out a major strike near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iranian missile sites with powerful bunker-buster bombs.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed early Wednesday (IST) that its forces “successfully employed” multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian positions along the coastline.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said, “Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.”

It added that the targeted sites housed anti-ship cruise missiles that posed a serious threat to international shipping passing through the crucial waterway.