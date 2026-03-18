US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: US deploys 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs near Hormuz, Iran confirms Larijani killed with son Morteza, fresh explosions rock Dubai & Doha
Iran-Israel war LIVE updates: Iran confirms Ali Larijani and his son killed in Israeli strikes; blasts rock Dubai and Doha as US deploys bunker-buster bombs near Strait of Hormuz. Trump defends war amid rising Gulf tensions.
Here are the latest updates from across West Asia on March 18: The Iran-Israel war continues to intensify, with fresh strikes, rising tensions in the Gulf, and growing global concerns. The UAE remained on high alert as missile threats, drone attacks, and security warnings echoed through the night.
Israel killed Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani in strikes near Tehran; Iran confirmed the deaths, called Larijani a “martyr”, and said his son Morteza was also killed.
Larijani, a close aide of Ali Khamenei, briefly became Iran’s de facto leader after Khamenei’s death and was seen as a key figure open to talks with the US. Donald Trump said Larijani had “a lot of blood on his hands”, defended the war, and criticised NATO, saying, “I’m disappointed in NATO.”
Trump said he is not afraid to send US troops, adding “we’re not ready to leave yet” but may exit soon, and dismissed fears of a Vietnam-like situation: “I’m really not afraid of anything.
Joe Kent resigned over the war, saying, “Iran posed no imminent threat… we started this war due to pressure from Israel,” prompting Trump to call him “weak” on security.
A tanker was hit near the UAE, marking the first such strike in five days; at least 17 vessels have been attacked in the Strait of Hormuz since the war began.
A US Navy warship, believed to be carrying Marines and sailors, is moving toward the Middle East. According to maritime tracking data, the vessel is currently nearing the Strait of Malacca, off Singapore, as it heads toward the region.
Live Updates
06:33 (IST)
18 Mar 2026
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Trump on war plans and ground troops
Trump said he is not ruling out sending US troops into Iran. Speaking about the future, he said: “Look, if we left right now, it would take 10 years for them to rebuild.” “We’re not ready to leave yet, but we’ll be leaving in the near future.” When asked if this could turn into a Vietnam-like situation, he said: “I’m really not afraid of that.” “I’m really not afraid of anything.”
06:18 (IST)
18 Mar 2026
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: US deploys 5,000-lb bunker-buster bombs near Strait of Hormuz
The United States said it has carried out a major strike near the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iranian missile sites with powerful bunker-buster bombs.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed early Wednesday (IST) that its forces “successfully employed” multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian positions along the coastline.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said, “Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.”
It added that the targeted sites housed anti-ship cruise missiles that posed a serious threat to international shipping passing through the crucial waterway.
06:14 (IST)
18 Mar 2026
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Trump reacts to Joe Kent’s exit, calls resignation ‘a good thing’
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it was “a good thing” that Joe Kent stepped down as director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, taking a sharp dig at the outgoing official’s stance on security and Iran.
‘Very weak on security,’ says Trump
Speaking to reporters, Trump did not hold back while reacting to Kent’s resignation. He described the former counterterrorism chief as “very weak on security,” making it clear he disagreed with Kent’s approach, especially at a time when the US is engaged in a conflict with Iran.
Kent had stepped down in protest over America’s ongoing war with Iran, a move that appears to have widened differences within the administration over how the situation should be handled.
‘We don’t want those people’
Trump went a step further and suggested that officials who do not see the attack on Iran as important for US national security have no place in such roles.
“We don't want those people,” he said, underlining his stance that there should be no room for disagreement on key security decisions during a time of conflict.
06:11 (IST)
18 Mar 2026
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Who was Ali Larijani, and why his death matters
Iran has now officially confirmed the death of Ali Larijani, one of its most powerful leaders. The confirmation came hours after Israel said it had killed him in an overnight airstrike.
According to Iranian authorities, Larijani was killed along with his son, Morteza. Reports say he was visiting his daughter in Pardis, a suburb near Tehran, when the strike happened.
Israel had earlier described him as Iran’s “de facto leader” and said he was “eliminated” in a targeted raid. The attack also killed the commander of Iran’s paramilitary Basij force.
Larijani, 67, came from a powerful clerical family that rose to prominence after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Over the years, he held several key roles — from a Revolutionary Guard commander during the Iran-Iraq war to heading Iran’s national broadcaster.
He also served as speaker of parliament for 12 years and led the Supreme National Security Council. Known as both pragmatic and firm, he played a major role in shaping Iran’s political and security decisions.
06:11 (IST)
18 Mar 2026
US, Israel war on Iran LIVE: Blasts echo across Dubai as Iran steps up attacks
Early Wednesday morning felt tense across Dubai. Several loud explosions were heard across parts of the city, leaving residents shaken. According to AFP, these sounds came as Iran continued its retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region.
Officials quickly clarified that the noises were not direct hits but the result of the UAE’s air defence systems doing their job. The Dubai Media Office said the sounds were from “successful air defence interception operations,” meaning missiles and drones were stopped mid-air before they could strike.
Authorities also revealed the scale of the situation. Since the conflict began, the UAE has faced more than 2,000 drones and missiles from Iran, showing just how intense the attacks have become.