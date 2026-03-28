The US-Israel war on Iran is now at a full one-month-mark after the initial explosions in Tehran on February 28, 2026. The war proceeds with no clear indication of a resolution despite previous reports of diplomatic negotiations. Here are the key developments on March 28, 2026.
- US President Donald Trump continues to reiterate that the US and Iran are “negotiation now.” He also called on Tehran “to open the strait of Trump – I mean, Hormuz.” Calling Iran the “bully of the Middle East” for 47 years, he added the country was no longer the bully, as it was “on the run.”
- After US State Secretary Marco Rubio said the US operation in Iran is expected to last for weeks and not months, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US is hopeful of having meetings with Iran “this week.” He also asserted Washington “expects” an answer to the 15-point deal.
- Trump has proposed the US would scale back its spending to protect NATO countries after European nations rejected his demands to help the war against Iran.
- Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was hit by a missile late Friday night, marking the third such attack on the facility in the past few days, according to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.
- Israel targeted two Iranian nuclear facilities and two power plants in its latest salvo as Iran promised to hit back on US and Israeli industries across the region.
- The foreign ministers of the G7 group have called for an immediate stop to attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, as per Reuters.
- A new report by The New York Times suggested that Elon Musk participated in the phone call between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this week. The call was about the current crisis in West Asia and Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
READ ALL THE LATEST UPDATES ON IRAN WAR.
UAE tackles fresh barrage of drones and missiles, sirens blare in Bahrain
The UAE defence ministry said the country is currently engaging with a fresh barrage of incoming missiles and drones from Iran.
The update came even as sirens blared across Bahrain. The interior ministry said civil defence authorities had 'distinguished a fire in a facility targeted by Iran'.
'We have another 3,554 targets left': Trump on Iran war
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the war with Iran is “not finished yet” --- adding that America had “another 3,554” targets left to hit.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US can achieve its objectives “without any ground troops”. He provided no clear timeline while insisting the war could end in "weeks". White House officials have repeatedly insisted that the US-Israeli attack against Iran could last about four to six weeks without confirming any deadline or clear goals. It is presently Day 28 of the war.
One month of war - How many people have been killed in Iran?
Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East over the past four weeks.
US-based rights group HRANA said on Friday that 3,389 people have been killed in Iran alone since the war erupted. It said 1,527 of those were civilians--- including at least 228 children.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said at least 1,900 people have been killed and 20,000 injured in Iran. It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a US attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.
'Iran will exact HEAVY price for Israeli crimes': Araghchi
Israel struck Iran’s nuclear facilities hours after threatening to “escalate and expand” its campaign against Tehran on Friday. Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi slammed the strikes --- warning that Tehran would exact a "HEAVY price" for what he described as crimes by Tel Aviv.
"Israel has hit 2 of Iran's largest steel factories, a power plant and civilian nuclear sites among other infrastructure. Israel claims it acted in coordination with the U.S. Attack contradicts POTUS extended deadline for diplomacy. Iran will exact a HEAVY price for Israeli crimes," Araghchi wrote on X.
US troops injured in strike against Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia
Iran struck a base in Saudi Arabia on Friday --- wounding US service members and damaging planes.
According to an AP report, strikes against the Prince Sultan Air Base wounded at least 10 American troops. US officials told the publication that two of the soldiers had been 'seriously hurt'. Several refuelling aircraft were damaged.
US President dubs Strait of Hormuz as 'Strait of Trump'
US President Donald Trump just referred to the strategically important Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump". He insisted that he had not made any 'accident' while delivering these remarks.
"They have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean, Hormuz. Excuse me, I'm so sorry. Such a terrible mistake. The fake news will say 'he accidentally said it'. Now there are no accidents with me. Not too many." In his address, Trump also claimed that Iran was under pressure and willing to negotiate, stating that Tehran had sent multiple shipments of oil as part of ongoing discussions...They're begging to make a deal," he claimed.
US special envoy hopeful of talks 'this week'
Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that he believes meetings related to negotiations with Iran would take place "this week."
“We think there will be meetings this week. We’re certainly hopeful for it. Ships are passing. That’s a very, very good sign,” Witkoff said at a conference in Miami.
“We have an adjournment; we have an extension. We view it as a real positive,” Witkoff added.
His remarks come after US State Secretary Marco Rubio said the US hadn't gotten an Iranian response to the 15-point plan put on the table for negotiations to end the war.
Iran's Bushehr plant hit for the 3rd time
According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country's Bushehr nuclear power plant was struck by a missile late Friday night. No casualties, material damage or technical disruptions were reported.
As Iran blames the US and Israel, this marks the third such attack on the facility in recent days.
Trump says US does not 'have to be there for NATO'
While speaking at Florida, Trump said the US does not "have to be there for NATO" after its European member countries refused to help the US in its war on Iran.
“We would have always been there for them, but now, based on their actions, I guess we don’t have to be, do we?” Trump told the audience.
“That sounds like a breaking story? Yes, sir. Is that breaking news? I think we just have breaking news, but that’s the fact. I’ve been saying that. Why would we be there for them if they’re not there for us? They weren’t there for us.”
Elon Musk joined Trump-Modi call: Report
According to a report by The New York Times, Elon Musk joined a phone call between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. It remains unclear why Musk, a private citizen, was on the call.
US operation in Iran to conclude in 'weeks, not months': Rubio
After a meeting with foreign G7 ministers in France, US State Secretary Marco Rubio said the US expected is operation in Iran to end in "weeks, not months." He also said Iran may decide to set up a tolling system for the strait of Hormuz.
Trump says Tehran 'on the run' after being the bully for 47 years
While at an event, US President Donald Trump said Iran had played the role of the Middle East's bully for 47 years. "They are not the bully any longer - they're on the run," he said."Tonight, we’re closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last from Iranian terror, aggression and nuclear blackmail.""I just looked - we had another big day," he added. "They are being decimated. We are talking now, they want to make a deal."
'War not finished yet': Trump
US President Donald Trump said the war with Iran is "not finished yet" and the US has "another 3,554" targets left to hit in the country. He also referred to the Strait of Hormuz as the "Strait of Trump" during a speech at the FII Priority Summit in Miami Beach, Florida.
“They have to open it up, they have to open up the Strait of Trump. I mean Hormuz,” he told the crowd.
“Excuse me, I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake,” he said jokingly. “Fake news will say ‘he accidentally said.’ No, there’s no accidents with me. Not too many.”