07:20 (IST) 28 Mar 2026

Thousands of people have been killed across the Middle East over the past four weeks.

US-based rights group HRANA said on Friday that 3,389 people have been killed in Iran alone since the war erupted. It said 1,527 of those were civilians--- including at least 228 children.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red ⁠Crescent Societies said at least 1,900 people have been killed and 20,000 injured in Iran. It was not clear if those figures included at least 104 people who the Iranian military said were killed in a US attack on an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka on March 4.