The Middle East is spiralling toward one of its most dangerous flashpoints in years after the United States and Israel launched sweeping air and missile strikes across Iran. Within hours, Tehran launched a massive multi-front retaliation that has engulfed much of the Gulf region. This escalation marked a dramatic turn even as Washington and Tehran were engaged in fragile negotiations over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

War spills to other Gulf regions

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles and drone swarms not only toward Israel but also at US bases scattered across the Arabian Peninsula. Iranian officials declared that all American bases and interests in the region were now within operational range.

Bahrain: Fifth Fleet comes under attack

In one of the most direct challenges yet to US military presence, Iran targeted the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama. Bahrain’s National Communication Centre said a missile hit a fleet service facility, with thick smoke seen rising from the Juffair area. “As missile interception continues, MOI urges citizens and residents to avoid approaching any debris or objects resulting from missile interception operations & to report them to the emergency hotline 999. The public’s cooperation is appreciated,” Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior posted on X.

The strike raises serious concerns about the security of vital maritime operations and supply routes in the Gulf. According to a CRS report, about 9,000 US service members and DOD civilian personnel are stationed there.

UAE: Explosions near Al Dhafra Air Base

Residents in Abu Dhabi reported hearing multiple loud blasts after Iranian forces targeted the Al Dhafra Air Base, a key installation used by both the UAE and US air forces. Authorities later partially and temporarily closed the country’s airspace as a precaution.

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the Iranian missile attacks on the UAE and other regional countries, calling them a serious violation of sovereignty and international law. “UAE condemns in strongest terms Iran’s blatant missile attacks targeting the country and brotherly nations,” its Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X. In a statement, the Ministry expressed full solidarity with affected nations and warned that such actions threaten regional security, global economic stability, and energy supplies. The UAE urged all sides to exercise restraint.

Qatar: Sirens at Al Udeid

At Al Udeid Air Base in Doha, which serves as the forward headquarters for US Central Command (CENTCOM), emergency sirens sounded as air defence systems moved to intercept incoming missiles. The base is home to roughly 10,000 US troops. Since 2003, Qatar has invested over $8 billion to develop the facility and recently extended the US access agreement for another decade.

Qatar’s Defence Ministry said it had “successfully thwarted a number of attacks targeting the country’s territory”. The country’s interior ministry stated there was no damage inflicted by the strikes.

Kuwait: Alert across the country

The escalation also reached Kuwait, an important logistics hub for US military operations. Witnesses reported loud explosions and warning sirens as missiles entered the country’s airspace.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Iranian strikes, calling them a “blatant violation” of its airspace and international law. The statement said Kuwait reserves the right to respond in proportion to the scale and nature of the attack. It further warned that any further military escalation would pose a serious threat to regional stability.

Saudi Arabia: Blasts heard in Riyadh

In Riyadh, journalists and residents reported hearing several loud explosions shortly after attacks were confirmed in neighbouring Gulf states. It’s still unclear whether these were direct strikes or the sound of Saudi air defence systems intercepting projectiles.

In an official statement, Saudi’s Foreign Ministry that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces in “strongest terms the blatant Iranian aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan”. “The Kingdom…also warns of the grave consequences resulting from the continued violation of states’ sovereignty and the principles of international law,” it further said.

Jordan intercepts missiles

Jordan on Saturday called for an immediate halt to the escalating military tensions in the Middle East, while making it clear that it would firmly protect its national interests following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

“Jordan is not a party to the regional conflict and will not allow any violation of its sovereignty,” government spokesperson Mohammad Momani told the state-run Al-Mamlaka TV. He added that the kingdom would defend its interests “with all its might” if necessary.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s armed forces intercepted two ballistic missiles that were headed toward the kingdom on Saturday, a military official said. The Public Security Directorate later confirmed that there were no casualties, reporting only limited material damage.