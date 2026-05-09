06:42 (IST) 9 May 2026

Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, has compared controlling the Strait of Hormuz to a country having a nuclear weapon.

“The Strait of Hormuz represents an opportunity as precious as an atomic bomb,” said Mokhber.

“Indeed, having in one’s hands a position that allows you to influence the global economy with a single decision is a major opportunity.”