Despite rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, top US officials were hoping to get a response from Iran on a proposal to end the war. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministers accused Washington of undermining diplomacy. Tehran also accused the US of “reckless” attacks after the US military said its forces fired on two Iran-flagged oil tankers to stop them from docking at an Iranian port in violation of the US blockade.
US-Iran war latest news — Here are the latest developments on May 8
US President Donald Trump said that the US is expecting a response from Iran on a proposal to end the war. A new WSJ report also indicated that talks between the US and Iran could resume as early as next week in Islamabad as mediators are working to formulate on one-page, 14-point memo.
Even after the renewed clashes between Iran and the US the American military said it fired on two Iran-flagged oil tankers trying to bypass the ongoing blockade.
The US Treasury issued a new round of sanctions against entities accused of supporting Iran’s drone and ballistic programs.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said “every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure.”
The next round of Israel-Lebanon talks aimed at advancing a comprehensive peace and security agreement and addressing the Hezbollah issue will take place on May 14 and 15, according to the US State Department. Washington will facilitated the discussion.
Live Updates
06:42 (IST) 9 May 2026
Iran advisor compares controlling Hormuz to having 'atomic bomb'
Mohammad Mokhber, an advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, has compared controlling the Strait of Hormuz to a country having a nuclear weapon.
“The Strait of Hormuz represents an opportunity as precious as an atomic bomb,” said Mokhber.
“Indeed, having in one’s hands a position that allows you to influence the global economy with a single decision is a major opportunity.”
06:26 (IST) 9 May 2026
JD Vance, Qatar PM talk peace in the Middle East
US Vice President JD Vance and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sat down for a meeting in Washington, DC. They discussed ending the war on Iran and bringing lasting peace in West Asia.
They talked about "the necessity for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts in a manner that opens the door to addressing the roots of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to the achievement of a comprehensive agreement that realizes lasting peace in the region”.
06:24 (IST) 9 May 2026
At least 31 people killed in Lebanon on Friday
According to the official National News Agency, at least 31 people were killed on Friday in Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, marking one of the deadliest days since fighting between Hezbollah and Israel started on March 2.
06:22 (IST) 9 May 2026
US might resume Project Freedom
Trump said the US might resume Project Freedom, an operation aimed at guiding ships through the Strait of Hormuz.
“I think Project Freedom is good, but I think we have other ways of doing it also. We may go back to Project Freedom if things don’t happen, but it’d be Project Freedom plus, meaning Project Freedom, plus other things,” Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House.
06:10 (IST) 9 May 2026
US fires on 2 Iran-flagged tankers after renewed Hormuz strife
After exchanging fire with Iranian forces in the Strait of Hormuz, the US military said that it fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers. US forces claimed that the vessels were trying to breach and American blockade of Iran's ports.
06:08 (IST) 9 May 2026
New round of Israel-Lebanon talks
The next round of peace talks between Israel and Lebanon, with Washington set to facilitate, will take place on May 14 and 15, according to the US State Department.