US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Crude hits $115 as Israel attacks Iran’s South Pars gas field; Netanyahu says ‘Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan’
LIVE coverage of US-Israel war on Iran: Oil surges past $115 as Israel strikes South Pars gas field. Iran strikes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE energy infrastructure. Breaking news updates from March 20, 2026
The US-Israel war on Iran has entered its 21st day with a dramatic escalation that has drawn global energy markets into the crosshairs of the conflict. On Wednesday, Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field, the world’s largest natural gas reserve, shared with Qata, triggering a fierce retaliation from Tehran.
Brent crude surged to $115 a barrel and US crude topped $97 after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field
Trump draws the line for Netanyahu on attacks on Iran’s oil and gas fields: “no more attacks will be made by Israel”
The Trump administration is weighing the deployment of thousands of additional troops to the Middle East
Israel expanded its operations by carrying out strikes on Iranian naval targets at Bandar Anzali on the Caspian Sea coast
President Trump claimed the US had no prior knowledge of Israel’s strike on the South Pars gas field and warned that the US would destroy the entirety of the South Pars field if Iran continues attacking Qatar. He also said he told Netanyahu to cease strikes on Iranian energy production facilities, and the Israeli PM confirmed he would comply.
The escalation in strikes on energy infrastructure has sent shockwaves through global markets. Japan’s Nikkei fell over 3%, South Korean equities dropped 2.8%, and European futures declined more than 1.5%.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US may unsanction approximately 140 million barrels of Iranian oil currently on the water
Netanyahu hints at potential 'ground component' to US-Israel strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has broached the possibility of a "ground component" to the US-Israel war against Iran.
“You don’t want to replace one ayatollah with another... it is often said that you can’t do revolutions from the air...There has to be a ground component as well. There are many possibilities for this ground component and I take the liberty of not sharing [those] with you," the Israeli prime minister said on Thursday.
The remarks came even as US President Donald Trump appeared to backtrack --- insisting that the US had no plans to put boots on the ground.
06:58 (IST) 20 Mar 2026
Oil to hit $180? Saudi Arabia sounds alarm
According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, oil officials in Saudi Arabia are projecting that oil prices could soar past $180 a barrel if disruptions due to the Iran war persist until late April.
06:56 (IST) 20 Mar 2026
Trump, Netanyahu out of sync?
Israeli missiles struck a critical Iranian gas field on Thursday and triggereda barrage of retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. The Iranian attacks have caused extensive damage to leading energy sites --- refineries, gas fields and more --- in Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. President Donald Trump had taken to Truth Social amidst the strikes to insist Israel had acted alone without informing the US and other allies. His account differs drastically from the retelling by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu --- marking their most notable difference of opinion since the start of the 21-day war against Iran.
Trump told reporters on Thursday evening that he neither agreed with nor approved of the Israeli attack.
"I told him, 'Don't do that. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion he'll do something. And if I don't like it -- and so we're not doing that anymore," Trump said.
Netanyahu said that Israel "acted alone" and that he's agreed to Trump's request that Israel hold off on any further attack on Iran's giant gas field. The prime minister also sought to downplay any space between him and Trump.
"It's been said that for 40 years I've been saying that Iran is a danger to Israel and a danger to the world. That is true. You know who else said that? President Trump...Look, I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He's the leader. I'm his ally. America is the leader," Netanyahu said.
06:51 (IST) 20 Mar 2026
Oil hits $115 as energy sites bear brunt of missile strikes
Brent crude surged to $115 a barrel and US crude topped $97 after Israel struck Iran’s South Pars gas field on Thursday. The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, has spiked more than 60% since Israel and the United States started the war with Iran.
06:49 (IST) 20 Mar 2026
Iran retaliates against Gulf energy sites as global stocks sink
Iran intensified its attacks on oil and gas facilities around the Gulf on Thursday in retaliation for an Israeli attack on a key Iranian gas field, dramatically raising the stakes in a war that is sending shock waves through the global economy.
President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. would “ massively blow up the entirety ” of Iran’s gas field if it continues attacking its neighbors.
And Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared later Thursday that Iran no longer can enrich uranium or make ballistic missiles. As he spoke, Israel's military sent another alert about incoming Iranian missiles, and sirens sounded from Haifa to the Sea of Galilee