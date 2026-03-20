06:56 (IST) 20 Mar 2026

Trump, Netanyahu out of sync?

Israeli missiles struck a critical Iranian gas field on Thursday and triggereda barrage of retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. The Iranian attacks have caused extensive damage to leading energy sites --- refineries, gas fields and more --- in Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait. President Donald Trump had taken to Truth Social amidst the strikes to insist Israel had acted alone without informing the US and other allies. His account differs drastically from the retelling by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu --- marking their most notable difference of opinion since the start of the 21-day war against Iran.

Trump told reporters on Thursday evening that he neither agreed with nor approved of the Israeli attack.

"I told him, 'Don't do that. We get along great. It's coordinated, but on occasion he'll do something. And if I don't like it -- and so we're not doing that anymore," Trump said.

Netanyahu said that Israel "acted alone" and that he's agreed to Trump's request that Israel hold off on any further attack on Iran's giant gas field. The prime minister also sought to downplay any space between him and Trump.

"It's been said that for 40 years I've been saying that Iran is a danger to Israel and a danger to the world. That is true. You know who else said that? President Trump...Look, I don't think any two leaders have been as coordinated as President Trump and I. He's the leader. I'm his ally. America is the leader," Netanyahu said.