A video clip of US President Donald Trump ridiculing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has surfaced online, adding fresh strain to already tense relations between Washington and London amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

The footage, reportedly from a private Easter lunch at the White House, shows Trump mimicking Starmer’s response to a supposed request about deploying British aircraft carriers to the Middle East. The clip, which was not initially meant for public release, was later shared online after being obtained and circulated by media outlets, according to The Guardian.

Trump’s remarks spark diplomatic unease

During the speech, Trump suggested that the UK had failed to support the US adequately during the Iran war and mocked Starmer’s leadership style by imitating his manner of speaking.

According to The Guardian, Trump said, “I asked [the] UK, who should be our best. In fact the king is coming over here in two weeks, he’s a nice guy, King Charles.”

“But should be our best but they weren’t our best. I said: ‘You have two, old broken-down aircraft carriers, do you think you could send them over?’

“‘Ohhh, I’ll have to ask my team.’

“I said: ‘You’re the prime minister, you don’t have to.’

“‘No, no, no, I have to ask my team. My team has to meet, we’re meeting next week.’

“But the war already started. Next week the war’s going to be over … in three days.”

However, officials in Whitehall have pushed back on the claims, stating that no such request for aircraft carriers was made by the US, nor was any formal offer extended by the UK.

Clip removed, but wider criticism continues

The remarks were made during a closed-door lunch that was not open to the press. Although the White House later shared the footage on social media, it was subsequently deleted. The video, however, continued to circulate after being republished by journalists.

Trump also took aim at other European leaders during the same event, including French President Emmanuel Macron, in comments that are likely to add to diplomatic tensions.

The episode comes amid broader disagreements between the US and UK over military cooperation in the Iran conflict. Washington has previously criticised London’s reluctance to allow the use of British bases for initial strikes, as well as its position on the Chagos Islands.

Starmer responds, stresses national interest

Despite the remarks, Starmer has refrained from direct retaliation, instead reiterating his focus on national priorities and decision-making independence.

When asked previously at parliament’s liaison committee about the “quite rude” comments made by Trump about him, the prime minster said: “I’m utterly focused on what is in the best interests of our country and I am unapologetic about that.

“Notwithstanding the pressure that comes from elsewhere, I will remain laser focused on what is in the British national interest.

“And a lot of what is said or done is undoubtedly said and done to put pressure on me, I have no doubt about that. I understand what is going on. But I am not going to be wavering on this.”

He added: “I am the British prime minister and my job is to be absolutely focused on what is in the British national interest. That has served me well in recent weeks and that is the principle that I will continue to adhere to as we go forward taking difficult decisions.”

The incident underscores growing friction between the two allies as geopolitical tensions rise, with both sides maintaining firm positions on their respective strategies.