The newly signed US-Iran ceasefire deal threatened to collapse on Friday as both sides launched fresh strikes. The US military said it had attacked Tehran in response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Both sides have accused the other of violating the peace deal — with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards claiming on Saturday that it had retaliated by targeted US military ⁠positions ​in the region.

US strikes and Iranian retaliation

The US Central Command said an aircraft struck missile and drone storage locations and coastal radar sites, and a U.S. official reported the operation had concluded. Iran said a projectile struck the area around a pier in Sirik in southern Iran, and that Iranian naval forces responded by striking ⁠US military targets ​in the region.

What has US and Iran said?

The US has accused Iran of violating the ceasefire — with Vice President JD Vance insisting that “violence will be met with violence”. Iran has made a similar claim against Washington and insists that America attacked

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shot at least four One Way Attack Drones at Ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz. One of the Drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive Cargo Carrying Ship. Damage was done, but the Ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other Drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our Ceasefire Agreement,” US President Donald Trump wrote on X.

“Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence,” added Vice President JD Vance.

“The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore,” countered an X post from Ebrahim Azizi — the head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission.







Live Updates