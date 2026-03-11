09:19 (IST) 11 Mar 2026

The ongoing conflict in West Asia is starting to hit India’s commercial LPG supplies. Restaurants, hotels, and other food businesses in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai are feeling the pinch. Authorities are prioritising household LPG, so domestic kitchens remain unaffected, but commercial establishments are facing shortages.

The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has revised the rules for distributing gas. Domestic LPG, CNG, and piped cooking gas are now at the top of the priority list. These supplies will be fully met first, while commercial users may face delays.

The government has also asked refineries to increase LPG production and direct the extra output to household use. The booking cycle for domestic LPG has been extended from 21 to 25 days to prevent hoarding and black-market sales.

A committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has been formed to review requests for LPG supply from restaurants, hotels, and other industries.