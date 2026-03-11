US military has destroyed 16 mine-laying Iranian boats near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.
Trump has demanded mines be removed “IMMEDIATELY,” warning that failure to comply would bring “military consequences at a level never seen before.
Pentagon has billed Congress $5 billion to fund munitions in the first two days alone.
Iran says 1,300 civilians have died since the war began 11 days ago, claiming US and Israeli forces have attacked nearly 10,000 civilian sites in the country.
IRGC said “Iran will determine when the war ends,” calling Trump “the delusional president.
US crude fell 11.94% to close at $83.45/barrel; Brent lost 11.28% to $87.80 after false comments made by US Energy Secretary Chris Wright that US Navy vessel had escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz
A fresh Iranian strike caused a fire at one of the region’s largest oil refineries in the UAE. Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, and Bahrain
Saudi Aramco’s CEO warned that the war will have “catastrophic consequences” for global oil markets if Hormuz shipping remains disrupted
In India, restaurants are already warning of possible shutdowns as the government prioritizes gas supplies for households. Reliance Industries has reportedly bought 60 lakh (6 million) barrels of Russian oil
International Energy Agency called an extraordinary meeting to discuss a possible emergency release of stockpiles from its 1.2 billion barrel reserve across 30+ member states.
Live Updates
09:35 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
US Iran War LIVE Updates: Container ship damaged off UAE by suspected projectile
A container vessel was damaged off the north coast of the United Arab Emirates, UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Wednesday. The damage is believed to have been caused by a “suspected but unknown projectile.” UKMTO said the crew is currently assessing the extent of the damage.
The vessel was located northwest of Ras Al Khaimah, one of the UAE’s emirates. Thankfully, all crew members are safe and accounted for, according to UKMTO.
09:29 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
US Iran War LIVE Updates: India Expands Oil Sourcing- key updates
Government Assures No Need to Panic: Officials say India is actively working to meet its oil and energy requirements. The government is expanding its sourcing network and now plans to import oil from around 40 countries, up from 27 previously, to ensure steady supply. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has contacted multiple prospective suppliers to strengthen arrangements.
LPG Shortage Could Hit Restaurants Hard: Zorawar Kalra, vice-president of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), warned that commercial LPG shortages could cost the restaurant industry around Rs 1,200–1,300 crore per day. Nearly 70–75% of restaurants depend on LPG, and Kalra urged authorities to grant restaurants “essential services” status, similar to COVID-19 measures.
Delhi Restaurants Adjust Operations: With commercial LPG supply tightening, Delhi eateries may need to change menus, reduce gas-heavy dishes, or rely more on electrical cooking. Piped natural gas is being explored where available.
Hospitality Sector Hit in Major Cities: Cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru report that commercial LPG cylinder supplies stopped from Sunday. In Mumbai, nearly 20% of hotels and restaurants temporarily shut. Prices of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders have risen sharply.
LPG Production Up 10%, Supply Stable: Refineries have increased LPG output by about 10%, with all units running at full capacity. Monitoring of bookings extended from 21 to 25 days under the Essential Commodities Act.
Revised Gas Allocation: Natural gas allocation has been re-prioritised to ensure uninterrupted supply of LPG, piped cooking gas, and CNG for vehicles. Petrochemical allocations have been reduced, and domestic LPG output is being ramped up using natural gas and diverted petrochemical streams.
09:19 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
US Iran War LIVE Updates: Commercial LPG supplies hit India
The ongoing conflict in West Asia is starting to hit India’s commercial LPG supplies. Restaurants, hotels, and other food businesses in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai are feeling the pinch. Authorities are prioritising household LPG, so domestic kitchens remain unaffected, but commercial establishments are facing shortages.
The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has revised the rules for distributing gas. Domestic LPG, CNG, and piped cooking gas are now at the top of the priority list. These supplies will be fully met first, while commercial users may face delays.
The government has also asked refineries to increase LPG production and direct the extra output to household use. The booking cycle for domestic LPG has been extended from 21 to 25 days to prevent hoarding and black-market sales.
A committee of three Executive Directors (EDs) from Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) has been formed to review requests for LPG supply from restaurants, hotels, and other industries.
09:10 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
US Iran War LIVE Updates: Gulf under attack- Regional tensions escalate
Kuwait: The National Guard shot down eight drones to protect vital sites.
Saudi Arabia: Intercepted five drones heading to the Shaybah oilfield, which produces 1 million barrels of crude daily.
UAE: Air defenses intercepted incoming Iranian missiles and drones.
Iraq: Iran fired missiles at US forces in Kuwait and attacked a Popular Mobilisation Forces camp in al-Qaim, killing one and injuring seven.
Bahrain: Air raid sirens sounded as Iranian threats continued.
Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi called for immediate de-escalation and a return to the negotiating table, emphasizing that Gulf security is also global security.
09:10 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
US Iran War LIVE Updates: Trump warns Iran against laying mines in the strait
The narrow Strait of Hormuz, just 34 kilometers wide, is crucial for oil shipments from Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE. Iran controls one side, giving it strong leverage over tanker traffic.
US President Trump warned Iran against laying mines in the strait, saying, “If you have laid them, you better clear them out.” The US Central Command later reported striking around 16 Iranian minelayers near the waterway.
Experts warn that Iran could disrupt tanker traffic without conventional warships, using small vessels or mini-submarines.
UNCTAD, the UN trade body, warned that closing the strait could increase food prices and worsen living costs, especially in Asia, which receives 84% of goods shipped through it.
09:09 (IST) 11 Mar 2026
US Iran War LIVE Updates: Civilian sites hit, tensions rise across the gulf
Tehran is under heavy bombardment as Iran says US and Israeli forces have attacked nearly 10,000 civilian sites, killing more than 1,300 people since the war began 11 days ago. Powerful explosions have rocked the city, targeting residential areas and offices.
The US military confirmed it destroyed 16 inactive Iranian mine-laying vessels after President Donald Trump warned of serious consequences if oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz are disrupted.