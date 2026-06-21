US Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump asked the US team to “turn over a new leaf” in relations with Iran as technical negotiations opened in Switzerland on Sunday. He said the objective focused on diplomacy, long-term regional stability, and a broader transformation of the Middle East, even as tensions across Lebanon and the Strait of Hormuz complicated the talks.

Vance claimed that the United States made “great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring the ceasefire in Lebanon holds”.

The discussions took place at a Swiss resort under a memorandum of understanding reached a week earlier. The framework aimed to restart structured dialogue between the United States and Iran, supported by Qatari mediators and later joined by Pakistani officials. The first phase focused on implementation issues rather than full nuclear negotiations, which both sides planned for a later stage.

JD Vance met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir in Switzerland.pic.twitter.com/5bteI1Vtyu — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 21, 2026

What Vance said about Trump’s Middle East strategy

Vance said Trump pushed for diplomatic solutions across multiple conflict zones and believed engagement could reshape the region. “Trump empowered us to find a diplomatic solution to a host of issues,” Vance said. He added, “The question is whether we can change relations in the Middle East permanently.”

He said the administration aimed at a broad regional reset. “What we’re trying to accomplish is through diplomacy to work together to transform the Middle East,” he said. Vance also accused Iran of destabilising the region. “Iran has been a driver of regional instability,” he said.

VP VANCE: "We've seen great progress over the last just couple of days in ensuring that the ceasefire holds in Lebanon… the President has committed us to see a full regional ceasefire." pic.twitter.com/2Z5AyYzX7B — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 21, 2026

He claimed early progress in talks. “We have made great progress in the last few hours,” he said. He added, “Now we see a future together where everyone can work together to promote peace and prosperity.”

He also said, “We’ve seen great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring ceasefire in Lebanon holds.” Vance said that Trump remained committed to a wider ceasefire effort. “Trump is committed to see a full regional ceasefire,” he said.

He said technical talks could create space for structured engagement. “The technical negotiations may not solve every disagreement but it will allow us to sit together as teams for the first time in history,” he said.

What tensions shaped Switzerland negotiations?

The talks faced immediate pressure from developments on the ground. Iran said it shut the Strait of Hormuz again, citing lack of progress on Lebanon and unmet economic commitments under the memorandum. It also said it would not begin substantive nuclear discussions until fighting in Lebanon stopped and promised economic relief arrived, reported Reuters citing Iranian media claims.

The Strait of Hormuz decision raised concerns over global energy flows. The passage carries a large share of global oil shipments. Iran’s move followed earlier reopening expectations after the memorandum, which had already triggered a drop in oil prices.

Iranian state media cited a military source saying no new permits would be issued for ships until further notice. Commercial tracking data also showed limited movement through the strait, except for vessels serving Iranian ports.

US officials disputed the closure claims, reporting that 55 merchant ships crossed the strait on Saturday, according to Reuters.

What role did Lebanon play in negotiations?

Lebanon remained a central issue in the wider US-Iran framework. The memorandum of understanding linked progress on maritime access and sanctions relief to a ceasefire and broader stability in Lebanon.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces kept freedom of action in southern Lebanon and stayed in what Israel described as a security zone extending about 10 km inside Lebanese territory. He said Israeli troops remained positioned and maintained gains from the campaign.

Israel said its strikes responded to projectiles fired by Hezbollah. Lebanese authorities reported at least 20 deaths on Saturday and widespread destruction in parts of southern Lebanon, according to Reuters. Rescue teams continued clearing rubble and removing unexploded bombs, including large munitions.

A ceasefire linked to the broader agreement took effect on Friday but remained fragile. Israel and Hezbollah both accused each other of violations. Security sources reported no major strikes after Saturday evening, marking one of the longest pauses since March.

Lebanese residents began returning to some areas, although conditions remained unstable. Some witnesses reported traffic moving back into southern regions, along with Hezbollah flags visible in certain locations.

What did US and Iran discuss in Switzerland?

The talks included US and Iranian delegations along with Qatari mediators. Pakistani officials also met both sides during the process. Vance appeared briefly alongside envoy Steve Witkoff and President Trump’s adviser Jared Kushner when meeting Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

Iranian officials said the meeting would last one day. They added that discussions would focus on implementation of the earlier memorandum rather than full nuclear negotiations.

Iran’s foreign ministry said the next phase of talks, including nuclear issues, depended on progress in Lebanon and delivery of economic benefits. It said the US had not yet met conditions required to advance substantive discussions.

What does MoU include?

The agreement set a 60-day timeline for negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief. It also aimed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reduce hostilities in Lebanon.

The deal required Iran to allow dilution of its highly enriched uranium stockpile under international supervision. It also reaffirmed Iran’s commitment not to develop nuclear weapons, though similar commitments had been made earlier.

However, many key elements remained unresolved, including verification mechanisms and final sanctions terms. The deal also allowed both sides to negotiate broader political and security issues over time.

Iran expected early economic relief, including access to frozen assets and sanctions waivers, even before final agreement completion.

Iran’s Hormuz closure announcement came during a weekend period when markets were shut, making immediate pricing impacts unclear. After the memorandum was first announced, oil prices had fallen due to expectations of restored supply routes. Analysts warned that renewed closure of the strait could reverse that trend once markets reopened, reported Reuters.

Maritime tracking firms reported partial movement through alternative routes. Some vessels used northern passages under Iranian waters and southern routes through Omani waters.

Intertanko told Reuters the central route remained restricted and described possible risks from unexploded mines in parts of the strait.

Iran said the talks would continue only if conditions on Lebanon and economic commitments moved forward. The US side said it expected progress on both nuclear issues and ceasefire implementation.