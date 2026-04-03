Tensions around Iran and the wider West Asia conflict continue to evolve with a mix of diplomatic moves and strategic signalling, even as uncertainty clouds the final outcome of the crisis. Former diplomat Mahesh Sachdev on Friday characterised the situation as a “game of shadow boxing”, suggesting that both rhetoric and action remain unpredictable.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev highlighted the complexity of ongoing developments, pointing to simultaneous diplomatic efforts and military posturing involving global powers, regional stakeholders, and multilateral institutions like the United Nations Security Council.

UNSC pressure and Iran’s counter-moves

He noted that discussions are underway at the UNSC over a Bahrain-backed resolution aimed at ensuring maritime security, particularly reopening the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, Iran has signalled a parallel initiative involving Oman to address navigation concerns in the same waters.



According to Sachdev, these parallel tracks reflect Tehran’s effort to ease mounting global pressure, including deliberations among dozens of countries and diplomatic engagement in London alongside UN-level talks.



“While the United Nations Security Council is discussing a Bahraini draft to compel Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and stop attacking, Iran has announced that it’s going to have a protocol with Oman about the navigability of the Strait of Hormuz. So they are trying to deflect that kind of pressure coming from 40 countries meeting in London and the United Nations Security Council putting pressure on them through a resolution,” he said.



“So all told, I think there is a huge game of shadow boxing going on. And this game has no definitive conclusion,” Sachdev added.

Trump’s strategy keeps outcome uncertain

Sachdev further pointed to the unpredictable approach of Donald Trump, noting that multiple scenarios remain possible — from a ceasefire agreement to a complete disengagement without any formal deal.



He also referenced Trump’s unilateral assertions regarding damage inflicted on Iran’s military and strategic infrastructure, including its nuclear and defence capabilities.



“As Mr Trump keeps the option of having a ceasefire deal or leaving without any ceasefire deal or any deal whatsoever with Iran, having unilaterally claimed to obliterate Iranian infrastructure, nuclear establishments, missiles, navy, air force, and air defences. So all put together, the endgame is as unpredictable as the campaign itself has been and raises the prospect of this beginning the same way ending the same way as abruptly as it had begun,” the former diplomat said.



The remarks come amid parallel developments at the UNSC, which is expected to vote on a draft resolution proposed by Bahrain seeking to authorise member states to use “all defensive means necessary” to ensure safe maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, as reported by CNN.



Bahrain, currently holding the rotating presidency of the council, has called for coordinated international action in response to threats to global shipping routes, even as it faces criticism from Iran during the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran is advancing its own diplomatic initiative. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that Tehran is finalising a draft protocol aimed at establishing a new navigation framework in the Strait of Hormuz, with plans to begin discussions with Oman.



During the interview, Gharibabadi stated, “The draft of this protocol is currently in the final stages of preparation. Once we have it ready, we will begin negotiations with Oman so that we can draft a joint protocol.”