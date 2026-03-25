US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Trump says ‘we’ve won the war’, signals Iran offered a ‘present’ to resolve conflict, Pakistan emerges as key peace facilitator
US-Israel-Iran War Live News: Oil prices dropped in early trade in Asia on Wednesday amid potential peace talks. Uncertainty takes centre stage as contradictory claims about negotiations emerge from the US and Iran.
The US-Israel war on Iran is close to hit the full one month-mark as talks regarding diplomatic negotiations finally take centre stage. Here are the key developments on March 25, 2026.
Trump said Tuesday that Iran made a valuable offer to reach a deal. “We’ve won this. This war has been won,” Trump said.
There has been “outreach” between the US and Iran and Tehran is willing to listen to “suitable” proposals to end the war.
The proposal is said to have been sent through Pakistan amid contrasting views on peace talks emerging from the United States and Iran.
Iranian representatives would prefer to enter negotiations with Vice President JD Vance instead of raising discussions with special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner instead.
The Civil Aviation Authority in Kuwait revealed that a drone strike targeted a fuel tank at the international airport, causing fire to break out at the scene on Wednesday.
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of national energy, foregrounding that there was an “imminent danger” to the “availability and stability of the country’s energy supply”
Iran’s only operational nuclear infrastructure, the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, was targeted in a missile attack.
Brent crude is down by 6.5% to $97.65 a barrel, a day after it had crossed $100. US-traded oil dipped by 6% to $86.77.
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Live Updates
07:59 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Trump signals Iran has offered a ‘present’ to resolve conflict
US President Donald Trump said that Tehran gave the US a "present" amid potential talks surrounding a ceasefire.
“They gave us a present and the present arrived today. It was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said of Iran. "It wasn’t nuclear-related, it was oil and gas-related," he added without offering further details. When asked if it was related to the Strait of Hormuz, he said, "It was related to the flow” and the strait."
07:56 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
6 killed as Lebanese strikes continue: Report
According to Lebanon's National News Agency, Israeli strikes killed at least six people in the southern Sidon area on Wednesday. Citing the health ministry, it suggested that four died in an "Israeli enemy raid" in Adloun and two others in an attack on a Mieh Mieh refugee camp apartment.
The Lebanese Ministry of Health has previously said that at least 1,072 people have been killed and 2,966 others wounded in Israeli attacks since March 2.
07:53 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Israel attacks Beirut
According to the Al Jazeera Arabic's report, Israeli forces launched another air raid on Beirut.
07:52 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Europe could face fuel shortages: Shell CEO
Shell CEO Wael Sawan said that Europe could face fuel supply shortages next month unless the war is called off soon.
“We are trying to work with governments to just alert them to the various levers they will need to pull, including on the demand side, including what they need to do around storage, what they need to do around purchasing,” Sawan said at a conference in Houston, Texas, according to Reuters.
“The problem is we are more in reaction mode. The best energy strategies are the strategies that actually look five, 10 years out and build resilience from now.”
07:46 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Trump says 'war has been won' as talks are underway
US President Donald Trump said the "war has been won," highlighting that the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran had killed top leaders. Although Trump said Vice President JD Vance and State Secretary Marco Rubio are leading the talks with Iran, Tehran disputed claims of negotiations. A subsequent report by CNN citing an Iranian source suggested that Tehran is willing to listen "sustainable" proposals to end the war.
07:44 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Iraqi group claims attacks on US sites
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq said its members carried out 23 attacks targeting "enemy bases" in the country over the past 24 hours. It claims to have deployed dozens of drones and missiles in the military onslaught.
07:42 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
State of emergency in Philippines
Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr declared a state of national energy, foregrounding that there was an “imminent danger” to the “availability and stability of the country’s energy supply” amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
07:41 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Fire breaks out at Kuwait Airport after drone strike
Drones struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire.
Authorities said the attack caused damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Emergency teams rushed to the scene and worked to bring the fire under control.
Officials added that drones linked to Iran have hit the airport several times during the war, damaging parts of the passenger terminal and injuring people in earlier incidents.
07:40 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Iran prefers to negotiate with JD Vance: Report
According to two regional sources quoted by CNN, Iranian officials have reached out to the Trump administration to inform them that they would prefer to engage in talks with Vice President JD Vance instead of special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.
The message was reportedly passed through back channels to the US. CNN cited the sources saying that Vance was more sympathetic to concluding the war.
“The perception is that Vance would be intent on wrapping up the conflict,” one of the sources said.
“Who the administration decides to send, the Iranians will have to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a preference,” the second source said.
07:39 (IST) 25 Mar 2026
Oil prices drop in early Asian trade
During early trade in Asia on Wednesday, oil prices fell sharply after Trump asserted that talks to end the Iran war are happening “now.”
Brent crude is down by 6.5% to $97.65 a barrel, a day after it had crossed $100.
US-traded oil dipped by 6% to $86.77.
Despite the dropping figures, the prices remain significantly higher than the pre-war numbers.