07:52 (IST) 25 Mar 2026

Shell CEO Wael Sawan said that Europe could face fuel supply shortages next month unless the war is called off soon.

“We are trying to work with governments to just alert them to the various levers they will need to pull, including on the demand side, including what they need to do around storage, what they need to do around purchasing,” Sawan said at a conference in Houston, Texas, according to Reuters.

“The problem is we are more in reaction mode. The best energy strategies are the strategies that actually look five, 10 years out and build resilience from now.”