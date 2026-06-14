US President Donald Trump has claimed that a long-awaited peace deal with Iran will be signed on Sunday — coinciding with his 80th birthday and ending nearly four months of fighting. Pakistani officials have also broached the possibility of an ‘electronic signing’ in a matter of hours. Tehran has however contradicted American claims about a signing on Sunday and criticised Trump for focusing on that date.

“The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is open to all. Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous administrations have had,” Trump posted via Truth Social on Saturday night.

The remarks come a few days after Trump said that he expected the signing to take place in Europe — with Vice President JD Vance representing the US. Plans for the signing to happen in-person have since been dropped.

When will the deal be signed?

Contradictory details have emerged about the signing date — with Iran insisting that there were no such plans in motion for Sunday. The official schedule for President Donald Trump also has no public events or formal signing ceremonies listed for Sunday. The POTUS is slated to spend his weekend in the White House before heading to France for the G7 Summit.

Trump said on Saturday night that the deal with Iran would be signed in less than 24 hours, coinciding with his 80th birthday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also backed the claim, and said both sides agreed on a framework for a peace deal. According to an AFP report, he also confirmed that Islamabad was preparing for an electronic signing on Sunday. This would be followed by technical-level talks in the coming week.

But Iran did not confirm a Sunday signing. Iranian Foreign Ministry ⁠spokesperson Esmaeil ​Baghaei, speaking before Trump’s post, had cautioned against commenting on the timing of the signing but was quoted by state media saying, “It will not be tomorrow,” but could happen “in the coming days.”

What has Trump said about the upcoming deal?

Trump lashed out repeatedly at former President Barack Obama as he contrasted the landmark 2015 US-Iran agreement against his own. The POTUS insisted that the new agreement would be “a wall to no nuclear weapons” and indicated plans to retrieve the highly enriched uranium reserves in Iran.

“In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement…At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains,” he insisted.

Trump also claimed that money would not exchange hands as part of the deal. He included the threat of an “ultimate alternative” within the message — voicing hope that the process would work out quickly and smoothly.