The United States and Iran have agreed to an immediate two-week ceasefire, pausing all military action just hours before things were expected to get worse. The pause in military action is not permanent. It is a temporary break, meant to give both sides some breathing room and open the door for talks that could lead to a longer, more stable agreement.

The agreement allows safe movement through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iran overseeing the process in coordination with its armed forces. The announcement came late Tuesday night through separate statements from Trump and Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

This is the first time both countries have formally paused direct hostilities since the current conflict began, a conflict that has seen US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, and Iran tightening control over one of the world’s most important shipping routes.

Talks between the two sides are now expected to begin on Friday in Islamabad.

What Iran and US have agreed upon

For the next two weeks, both countries will step back. The US will stop bombing and military strikes, while Iran will pause what it calls its “defensive operations,” as long as the other side holds up its end.

Iran has agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for safe commercial traffic, though movement will still be coordinated with its armed forces and may depend on technical limits. This is a big shift, as earlier restrictions had disrupted global oil supply and pushed markets into uncertainty.

Earlier, Sharif had posted on X, asking Trump to extend the deadline by two weeks while also calling on Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz during that period. Trump said Iran has now put forward “a workable peace point,” suggesting there may finally be some common ground to build on. At the same time, this is only a temporary arrangement. There is no full peace deal yet, no agreement on sanctions, and many difficult issues are still on the table.

The ceasefire is expected to last until around April 21 or 22, unless it is extended, or broken. For now, there are early signs of relief. Oil prices have started to ease, as markets react to the possibility of normal movement through the Strait of Hormuz again.

Pakistan’s last-minute push helps seal the deal

The breakthrough came with Pakistan playing a key role in calming tensions at the final hour. In a statement shared by the White House on X, Trump made it clear that Pakistan’s leadership helped make this pause possible. He credited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for stepping in when it mattered most.

Trump wrote, “Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire!”

🚨 President Donald J. Trump makes a statement on Iran: pic.twitter.com/9mqTayL0Q3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

Trump says US has achieved its goals, sees path to bigger deal

Trump also said that the US had already done what it set out to do militarily. According to him, “already met and exceeded all military objectives,” and Iran’s 10-point proposal could now serve as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.”

He added that “almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to,” and said the two-week pause could help both sides lock in a “definitive agreement concerning long-term peace with Iran, and peace in the Middle East.”

Iran responds: ‘If attacks stop, we will stop too’

Iran responded through Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who spoke on behalf of the country’s Supreme National Security Council. Araghchi confirmed that Iran is ready to halt its actions, but only if the US does the same.

Statement on behalf of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran: pic.twitter.com/cEtBNCLnWT — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 7, 2026

He said, “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

Pakistan invites US, Iran for ‘Islamabad Talks’ after ceasefire breakthrough

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote on X that an “immediate ceasefire everywhere… EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY” had been agreed between the US and Iran and their allies, calling it a moment of “remarkable wisdom and understanding” from both sides.

Welcoming the move, he thanked the leadership in Washington and Tehran and invited their delegations to Islamabad on April 10 for the next round of talks, aimed at reaching a final deal. Sharif said he “earnestly” hopes the proposed ‘Islamabad Talks’ will deliver lasting peace, adding that more positive developments could follow in the coming days.

US officials confirmed that strikes stopped soon after the announcement. Still, not everyone is convinced this pause will last. Some in Iran worry the US and Israel could use this time to regroup. On the other side, some American observers are questioning whether Iran will fully stick to the terms.