US hopes Korean summit will lead to ‘future of peace’, says White House

Donald Trump’s White House today voiced hope that a Korean summit would “achieve progress toward a future of peace,” as the leaders of the two countries sat down to talk. “We are hopeful that talks will achieve progress toward a future of peace and prosperity for the entire Korean Peninsula,” the White House said in a statement. “The United States appreciates the close coordination with our ally, the Republic of Korea, and looks forward to continuing robust discussions in preparation for the planned meeting between President Donald J Trump and Kim Jong Un in the coming weeks.” After shaking hands over the Military Demarcation Line dividing the two Koreas, Kim stepped over — making him the first North Korean leader to enter the South since the Korean War ended in armistice 65 years ago. He and Moon Jae-in then momentarily stepped back over the line into the North, before setting off for their inter-Korean summit — just the third of its kind since the war’s end in 1953. The encounter is intended to pave the way for a much-anticipated meeting between Kim and US President Trump.