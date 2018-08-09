US hits Russia with sanctions over nerve agent attack in Britain

The new sanctions, details of which were not released, were to take effect following a 15-day Congressional notification period, she said. (Photo: Reuters)

The United States said today it was imposing new sanctions on Russia, as it accused the government in Moscow of using a “lethal” nerve agent in an attempted assassination in Britain. The State Department said the sanctions were in response to “the use of a ‘Novichok’ nerve agent in an attempt to assassinate UK citizen Sergei Skripal” — a former Russian double agent — and his daughter Yulia in March. “The government of the Russian Federation has used chemical or biological weapons in violation of international law,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. The new sanctions, details of which were not released, were to take effect following a 15-day Congressional notification period, she said.