US has resumed talks with Afghan Taliban: Donald Trump

By: |
Published: November 29, 2019 2:38:45 AM

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US had resumed talks with Taliban insurgents.

Donald Trump, usDonald Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the US had resumed talks with Taliban insurgents as he made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with US troops.

“The Taliban wants to make a deal and we’re meeting with them and we’re saying it has to be a cease fire and they didn’t want to do a cease fire and now they do want to do a ceasefire,” he told reporters.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US has resumed talks with Afghan Taliban: Donald Trump
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pakistan’s ailing former PM Nawaz Sharif to undergo bone marrow test in London, says report
2China summons US envoy, urges Washington to refrain from applying Hong Kong bill
3Explained: Donald Trump signs Hong Kong bills; China vows retaliation – now what?