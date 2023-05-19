Why exactly it takes so long for Indians to get Green Card? The inside story of American Dream

The American Dream. For countless individuals from around the globe, it symbolises the promise of a better future, the chance to build a life in the land of opportunity. Yet, for many hopeful immigrants, this dream is overshadowed by the harsh reality of an arduous and seemingly endless wait for a Green Card, the coveted Permanent Resident Card that grants permission for permanent residency in the United States.

According to a senior official cited by the news agency PTI, the agonisingly long wait endured by people from countries like India and China can be attributed to the country-based quota system. This system, rooted in US immigration law, imposes limits on the issuance of Green Cards to individuals, and changing these quotas rests solely within the purview of the US Congress.

Each year, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues approximately 140,000 employment-based Green Cards. However, the catch is that only a mere seven percent of these can be allocated to individuals from a single country. This means that the demand far exceeds the limited supply, leading to excruciatingly lengthy wait times for those from India, China, Mexico, the Philippines, and other nations.

Annual limit

Douglas Rand, a senior advisor to the director of USCIS, sheds light on the numbers that contribute to this despair. The annual limit set by Congress for family-sponsored preference Green Cards is 226,000 worldwide, while the cap for employment-based Green Cards stands at 140,000. On top of this, there exists a per-country limit that further exacerbates the situation.

The consequence of these constraints becomes apparent when one realises that only 25,620 Green Cards are available within this framework. As a result, individuals from oversubscribed countries endure seemingly interminable delays, while others from different regions experience relatively shorter waiting periods.

Interplay of supply and demand

The official emphasises that the demand for Green Cards far surpasses the limited supply. However, the power to change these annual limits lies solely with Congress. Despite this limitation, USCIS is dedicated to maximising the utilisation of available Green Card numbers within the existing constraints. Their mission is to ensure that when the opportunity arises, these precious lifelines are seized, allowing the American Dream to be realised by those who have waited so patiently.

