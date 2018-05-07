US First Lady Melania Trump to announce formal platform today

The role of a First Lady, in terms of having a formal, branded platform, is somewhat undefined. (Reuters)

Melania Trump will announce her eagerly awaited formal platform on Monday during a Rose Garden event, nearly 16 months into her tenure as US First Lady, the media reported.

She will make the announcement at the Rose Garden, her first speech from the historic location on the West Wing side of the White House, reports CNN.

However, Trump will not just focus on one issue, she will instead expand the platform to include other keynote causes, her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told CNN.

“As has been evidenced by the many events Trump has participated in during her time as First Lady, her focus will be the overall well-being of children. Something unique though: She has not narrowed her platform down to just one topic as has been done in the past,” Grisham said.

“Trump wishes to help the next generation by creating change through awareness on a variety of issues that affect children.”

The role of a First Lady, in terms of having a formal, branded platform, is somewhat undefined.

Most modern wives of presidents have opted to choose one standout point of interest and use their elevated status to promote or encourage it.

Michelle Obama had unveiled “Let’s Move” in February 2010 — 11 months into her tenure and Laura Bush, who debuted “Ready to Read, Ready to Learn”, her programme to promote early education and literacy, in July of her first year as First Lady.