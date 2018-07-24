US first lady Melania Trump taking ‘Be Best’ children’s campaign on the road

The first lady unveiled “Be Best” at the White House in May, saying it will focus on children’s well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

Melania Trump is going on the road to promote her “Be Best” campaign to help children. The first lady planned to promote the campaign today in Tennessee during a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. It will be her first domestic trip to highlight the initiative. Mrs. Trump will participate in a discussion about babies born addicted to drugs, tour a neonatal intensive care unit and visit with patients.

The first lady unveiled “Be Best” at the White House in May, saying it will focus on children’s well-being, social media use and opioid abuse. She was hospitalized soon after the announcement following surgery to treat a kidney condition and spent several weeks out of the public eye recuperating before resuming a public schedule.