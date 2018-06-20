US family separation policy at Mexico border: All about Donald Trump’s controversial ‘zero tolerance’ move

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions had announced a “zero tolerance” policy in April that all immigrants apprehended while crossing the US-Mexico border illegally should be criminally prosecuted under the country’s criminal entry statute

The United States’ “zero tolerance” policy toward immigrants crossing the US-Mexico border has led to the separation of 1,995 children from parents facing criminal prosecution for unlawfully crossing the fencing over a six-week period that ended last month. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions had announced a “zero tolerance” policy in April that all immigrants apprehended while crossing the US-Mexico border illegally should be criminally prosecuted under the country’s criminal entry statute, according to reports.

Amidst the outcry over the policy, US President Donald Trump told Republican lawmakers he would back either of the immigration bills making their way through the House of Representatives. Trump reportedly said separating families was “certainly not an attractive thing and does look bad.” Earlier on Tuesday, President Trump tried again to blame Democrats for what he called “loopholes” in the law that require families detained for entering the country illegally either to be separated or released.

“These are crippling loopholes that cause family separation, which we don’t want,” he said in remarks to the National Federation of Independent Business, adding he wanted Congress to give him the legal authority to detain and deport families together.

The policy has led to family separations because when border agents refer apprehended migrants to court for prosecution, parents are held in federal jail to await trial by a judge while the children either remain in border patrol custody or are moved into facilities. Most of the children are from Central America, especially Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Honduras on Monday called for the United States to end the separations, and El Salvador said the policy puts children’s health at risk and could cause psychological scars, according to reports.

The policy has evoked widespread criticism. “It’s zero tolerance. I don’t think you have to justify it,” White House chief strategist Steve Bannon Bannon said on family separation. “We have a crisis on the southern border. But the elites in this city, and this ties into Korea, ties into everything that took place this week, the elites, the permanent political class in this city want to manage situations to — you know, to bad outcomes,” Bannon told ABC News. “Donald Trump is not going to do that. He’s just not going to kick the can down the road, whether that is China, whether it’s tariffs, whether it’s Korea, whether it’s the southern border,” he said.