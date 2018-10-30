US expresses condolence for Indonesian plane crash victims

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft en-route to Pangkal Pinang city crashed near Kerawang, 32 miles east of Jakarta. (Reuters)

The US has extended its deepest condolences for the victims of a low-cost Indonesian aircraft that crashed into the sea with 189 people on board, including an Indian pilot, soon after taking off from Jakarta. Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja, 31, was flying the Lion Air flight JT610 which lost contact with the ground officials 13 minutes after taking off from Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport on Monday. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft en-route to Pangkal Pinang city crashed near Kerawang, 32 miles east of Jakarta.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Indonesia in this time of sorrow. Preparations are underway to assist the Indonesian government in its investigation of this tragic accident,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Monday. “The Unites States extends its deepest condolences to those who lost family and loved ones in the October 29 plane crash in Indonesia,” she said in a statement.