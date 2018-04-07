​​ ​
  3. US embassy car kills motorcyclist in Pakistan

US embassy car kills motorcyclist in Pakistan

A US embassy car hit a motorcycle here in Pakistan today, killing a man on the spot and injuring one other.

By: | Published: April 7, 2018 10:59 PM
US embassy, Pakistan, US official, pakistan accident, US embassy car The US official was not arrested owing to their diplomatic immunity, however, the police took custody of the vehicle.

A US embassy car hit a motorcycle here in Pakistan today, killing a man on the spot and injuring one other. The US defence air attache, who was driving the white Land Cruiser, hit the motorcyclists near Islamabad’s Daman-e-Koh area. The US official was not arrested owing to their diplomatic immunity, however, the police took custody of the vehicle.

A statement released by the US Embassy confirmed the accident. The embassy is in contact with the local authorities to probe into the incident, the statement added. “The embassy has been cooperating in the investigation,” a police official said.

Police also said that the white color SUV was driven by Colonel Joseph Emanuel at the time of accident. In 2011, American intelligence operative Raymond Davis, 42, was arrested in Lahore on charges of killing two Pakistani citizens and thus kicked off a huge diplomatic crisis between the two countries.

Pakistani authorities had charged him with murder, but the Obama administration insisted he is an “administrative and technical official” attached to its Lahore consulate and has diplomatic immunity.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. kamran ghafoor
    Apr 8, 2018 at 2:26 am
    He is not cooperating with the police as he left his vehicle and left in another car he was drunk local media reports and cctv footage shows that he breaks a red signal and rams to young boys(they were not trying to kill the american) I think Pakistan should ask US to waive his immunity as this would have been a crime in any country of the world would they let any pakistan or indian diplomat go free?
    Reply

    Go to Top