Beijing blast LIVE Updates: Eyewitnesses say ‘large explosion’ outside US Embassy in China’s capital

Beijing blast LIVE Updates: The explosion caused panic among people.

Beijing blast LIVE Updates: A blast was reported near the United States Embassy in Beijing on Thursday morning. The explosion reportedly took place in front of the US Embassy in Beijing when a man tried to hurl a homemade bomb into the gated compound. However, the bomb exploded before he could have tossed it over the fence, causing confusion and panic in the street. Photos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon. The police is yet to comment on the blast and have not confirmed its nature.

More photos posted online showed smoke filling the street, cordon and a road partially blocked by police as eyewitnesses gather outside the compound. One person in normal clothes is kneeling next to the tarpaulin as armed soldiers stood guard.