US elections: Arizona, Wisconsin certify Joe Biden as winner

By: |
December 1, 2020 8:54 AM

In Wisconsin, Biden won by 20,700 votes against Trump, who has refused to concede the election results so far. He alleges that there were massive voters' fraud and electoral malpractice.

Arizona has 11 members in the Electoral College. Biden now has 306 Electoral College votes against Trump's 232. (Photo source: Reuters)

Two battleground states of Arizona and Wisconsin on Monday formally certified Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as the winner. Incumbent Donald Trump had won both the states in 2016.

Certifying the result, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said, ”Today, I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.”

The formal certification from Wisconsin came a day after the state completed the recounting of votes in two of its counties as requested by Trump. Earlier in the day, Arizona, which traditionally has been a Republican stronghold, also certified Biden as the winner with more than 10,000 votes.

Arizona has 11 members in the Electoral College. Biden now has 306 Electoral College votes against Trump’s 232. ”Every Arizona voter has my thanks and should know that they can stand proud that this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s laws and elections procedures despite numerous unfounded claims to the contrary,” Arizona Governor Dough Hobbs said.

At the brief signing event to certify the election results, Hobbs said the system is strong. ”And that is why I have bragged on it so much.” Arizona certification came at the same time when Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made a plea before several Republican State legislature that the lawmakers could and should throw out the election results.

”They are certifying a false statement to the United States of America,” Giuliani told the Republican lawmakers.

Trump has five days to challenge the certification of election results. ”Such total corruption. So sad for our country!” Trump said in a tweet as the Arizona hearings were going on.

In another tweet, Trump said he is fighting on behalf of 74 million people who voted for him. ”I’m not fighting for me, I’m fighting for the 74,000,000 million (sic) people (not including the many Trump ballots that were tossed), a record for a sitting President, who voted for me!” he said in a tweet.

