  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Elections 2020 | We’re going to win this race for White House: Joe Biden

By: |
November 7, 2020 10:35 AM

"Just look what has happened in the last 24 hours,''77-year-old Biden said in his brief speech on Friday night, referring his leads in four of the five key battleground states.

Biden was leading in four of the five key battleground states where counting of ballots was still going on. (Photo source: Reuters)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said that it was “clear and convincing” that he is going to win the race for the White House. ”We don’t have the final declaration victory yet. But the numbers tell us it is clear… clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race,” said Biden, who is inching closer to the required magic number of 270 electoral college votes to win the November 3 presidential election against incumbent Republican President Donald Trump

“Just look what has happened in the last 24 hours,”77-year-old Biden said in his brief speech on Friday night, referring his leads in four of the five key battleground states. As per the latest projections, Biden has 264 electoral college votes and Trump trails behind with 213. Biden was leading in four of the five key battleground states where counting of ballots was still going on. Trump was trailing behind Biden in Arizona (by 38,455 votes), Georgia (4,224), Nevada (22,657) and Pennsylvania (19,500) but leading in North Carolina with 76,587 votes.

Related News

To be declared the winner of the US election, either of the two candidates needs at least 270 of the 538 electoral college votes. Biden also announced that he will introduce his plans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic on his first day in office.

“On day one, we’re going to put our plan to control this virus into action,” he said. The virus has killed more than 231,000 Americans and infected over 9 million others.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Elections 2020 | We’re going to win this race for White House Joe Biden
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘This election is not yet over,’ says Trump Campaign as Biden takes lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania
2US Secret Service sends more agents to Delaware in anticipation of potential Biden win: Report
3Joe Biden takes lead in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump fumes over alleged ‘ballot fraud’