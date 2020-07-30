US Elections 2020: President Donald Trump suggests delaying polls amid claims of voting fraud

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 7:05 PM

The US election 2020 is set to take place on November 3, since the Presidential elections are always supposed to be held on the first Tuesday after November 1.

US Elections 2020: US President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday suggesting a delay in holding 2020 US elections and said it will be “the most inaccurate and fraudulent election” due to mail-in voting.

The US President tweeted: “With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

President Trump has made allegations in the past regarding discrepancies in the poll process, claiming that an increase in mail-in voting will result in fraud.

AP reported that the dates for the US federal elections are set by the Congress, and the US Constitution has no provision for a delay in the presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021.

More details awaited.

