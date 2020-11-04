US Election Results 2020: Donald Trump trailing as Democrat Joe Biden takes early lead

US election results: President Trump is confident of his re-election for the second consecutive term. He has tweeted expressing confidence in the favourable results. (Image - Reuters)

US Election Results 2020: Donald Trump or Joe Biden? Republican or Democrats? Who will become the next President of the United States of America and which party will gain control of the White House – these are the queries raised by millions across the world and India even as the US Presidential Election 2020 is heading towards a tight finish. While incumbent US President Donald Trump of the Republican Party is leading/winning in 114, challenger Joe Biden of the Democratic Party is leading/winning in 192. One, who gets 270 of the 538 electoral college votes, will become the next US President.

President Donald Trump has managed to take a slim lead of 1 point lead in North Carolina and a 3 point lead in Florida. A victory for Trump in those crucial states will leave Joe Biden to pursue wins in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. However, all these three states are “red mirage” states whose early votes are unlikely to be fully counted tonight (US local time), as per details provided by Reuters.

Apart from the next President, the US is also voting for Senate and House of Representatives. Senate has 100 members and is the upper house like that of Rajya Sabha of Parliament of India. The House of Representatives has 435 members and is the lower house like that of Lok Sabha. The race for Senate appears a close fight but Democrats are ahead in the House of Representatives.

According to experts, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania hold key to the election results even as the tough battle is going on in Florida and Texas. Incumbent President Trump must win North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to retain the power, while Biden can earn the presidency with a win in any one of these states.

The US has already witnessed record-breaking early polls due to the fear of a Coronavirus pandemic. America is on track to witness over 160 million votes cast in the US 2020 presidential election, with a turnout rate of about 67 per cent. This is higher than the US has witnessed in over 100 years.

President Trump is confident of his re-election for the second consecutive term. He has tweeted expressing confidence in the favourable results. “WE ARE LOOKING REALLY GOOD ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. THANK YOU!” Trump tweeted. He was watching the election results from the White House. He has invited some 250 select guests for an event in the East Room of the White House.