US election result: Donald Trump rages at ‘bad things’ in counting rooms, claims he ‘won this election by a lot’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday repeated his allegations of electoral fraud by claiming without evidence that “bad things happened” inside the counting rooms and tens of thousands of votes were illegally received in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania. Trump has repeatedly attempted to question the validity of vote counts in key swing states and made unfounded claims that the election is being “stolen” from him.

“Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!” he said in a tweet.

Trump seems on the cusp of losing the historic presidential race with his Democratic rival Joe Biden leading him in several swing states including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

Four days after the November 3 presidential election, votes were still being counted in several key battleground states that will determined the outcome of the presidential race. “This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened,” he said.

“Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. On Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED…,” Trump wrote. Twitter quickly flagged the president’s latest tweets, saying “some or all of the content shared in this tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process”.

Although the president led in Pennsylvania on election night, his lead over Biden has been cut down and overturned following further counting of mail-in ballots. As per the latest projections, Biden has 253 electoral college votes and Trump trails behind with 213. A winner has to secure at least 270 electoral votes from the 538-member Electoral College.

“People were screaming STOP THE COUNT & WE DEMAND TRANSPARENCY (As Legal Observers were refused admittance to count rooms)!” Trump said in another tweet.

In a separate tweet, Trump claimed in all-caps: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!”

President Trump at a White House news conference on Friday accused the Democrats of massive ballot fraud and alleged that the election was being stolen. He did not offer any evidence to back his claim. His campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in the States of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada and has demanded a recount of votes in Wisconsin.

The Biden campaign has denied the allegations.