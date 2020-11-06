  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Election 2020 Results: Trump campaign loses lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia

November 6, 2020 9:16 AM

In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the 2020 U.S. presidential election results in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. (Reuters image)

US courts have dismissed Trump campaign’s lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to alleged electoral malpractice.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens Thursday rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the Michigan Secretary of State is not involved with the local counting process. A formal order would be issued on Friday.

Multiple news networks have declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden winner in Michigan.

The relief that is being requested in substantial part is completely unavailable through the secretary of state, Stephens said during the oral hearing.

“Additionally, even if this relief were available, as opposed to when this suit was announced yesterday morning and the count was beginning, it was filed at 4 o’clock, at which point the count had largely proceeded, I am told,” she said.

In Georgia, Judge James F Bass dismissed the lawsuit. “I’m denying the request and dismissing the petition,” Bass said.

The Trump campaign has also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Nevada. It has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin.

