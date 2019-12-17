US election 2020: Indian-American Krishna Bansal to run for US House of Representatives

He said his major policy issues are free enterprise, fiscal discipline, family values and a firm foreign policy.

Indian-American entrepreneur and philanthropist Krishna Bansal will run for the US House of Representatives. Bansal, who will enter the race from 11th Congressional District of Illinois from the Republican Party, launched his campaign over the weekend, which among others was attended by more than 20 elected officials, eminent Indian-American leaders and community members of his constituency.

“I am running for Congress because I love our country. I will promote and defend her against the threats from socialism, career politicians, and out of control taxes and spending,” Bansal, who is from Chicago metropolitan area, said announcing his Congressional campaign for the elections to be held next November. “I believe in this great nation, its values and its constitution in the entirety. This great nation has given me a lot, made my dream real. Now I want to work to keep this American dream real…for all of us,” Bansal said.

He said his major policy issues are free enterprise, fiscal discipline, family values and a firm foreign policy. Former Naperville State Rep. and 2018 Illinois State Comptroller Republican nominee Darlene Senger, said that this was a winnable race for Bansal.

Senger, who is also the co-chair of the campaign, noted that Bansal would win as he earned over 47 per cent five years ago against Democratic incumbent Bill Foster. Republican National Committeewoman Demetra DeMonte announced to endorse him, praising his business acumen, community service and leadership skills.