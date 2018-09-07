US dollar extends losses ahead of payroll data

The US dollar bought 110.85 Japanese yen, lower than 111.52 Japanese yen of the previous session. (Reuters)

The US dollar continued to decrease as market players awaited the release of key monthly employment data scheduled on Friday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, went down 0.15 per cent at 95.0429 in late trading on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported. US Department of Labor is set to issue monthly data of employment on Friday. In late New York trading, the euro was unchanged at $1.1623, and the British pound rose to $1.2932 from $1.2898 in the previous session. The Australian dollar rose to $0.7201 from $0.7185.

The US dollar bought 110.85 Japanese yen, lower than 111.52 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar decreased to 0.9660 Swiss franc from 0.9724 Swiss franc, and it was down to 1.3141 Canadian dollars from 1.3187 Canadian dollars.