US diplomat accused of killing motorcyclist put on ‘black list’ in Pakistan, barred from leaving country

The Pakistan government has put a US diplomat on the ‘black list’, prohibiting him from leaving the country. The diplomat has been identified as Colonel Joseph Emmanuel Hall. According to a report in The Express Tribune, Joseph is accused of jumping a red light in Islamabad and hitting a motorcycle which left one person dead on the spot.

The disclosure was made by the Interior Ministry during a hearing on a plea filed by the deceased person’s father in the Islamabad High Court. In his plea filed, the victim’s father demanded a fair probe into the case and sought different directions be passed to the US official.

Appearing on behalf of the government, Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood said that the Interior Minister has placed his name in the ‘black list’ and not in the Exit Control List (ECL). Mehmood told the court that ‘black list’ serves the same purpose, thus Joseph’s name was put in the list. Also, he said, placing someone’s name in the ECL is a lengthy process. Later, he said that if required, the government will initiate the process to include his name in the ECL.

According to Mehmood, the Vienna Convention granted immunity to Joseph, hence he can’t be arrested or detained by authorities in Pakistan. He said that Jospeh can, however, be investigated for the crime in Pakistan.

He added that if the US decides look into the case, Joseph can face trial in his home country. Mehmood also said that if Washington decides to recall the diplomatic immunity granted to him, the official can be prosecuted in Islamabad.

The Express Tribune report said that Joseph’s Land Cruiser had hit a motorcycle at an intersection of Margalla Road and 7th Avenue in Islamabad in April. There were two persons on the bike when the accident had happened. While one died on the spot, the other suffered injuries in the incident. The victim’s father had later moved the Islamabad High Court demanding a thorough probe into the incident.