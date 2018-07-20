US destabilizes world through arms sales: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Minister said on Thursday that the US destabilizes the world peace by massive arms sales. “US destabilizes the world with arms exports, draining budgets that could be used for a brighter future,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. He said that even the United states has not been able to secure its citizens by selling huge amount of arms.

Earlier, Zarif slammed the US arms sales to the Middle East for fuelling conflicts. Zarif was reacting to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which shows the US remains the top arms exporter in the world. The report also reveals that nearly half, or 49 per cent, of the total US arms exports flew to the war-torn Middle East.