The United States military has quietly deployed a Ukrainian-developed counter-drone platform at a key air base in Saudi Arabia, as it looks to strengthen defences against repeated aerial attacks that have damaged strategic assets and exposed vulnerabilities.

According to Reuters, the system, known as Sky Map, has been introduced at Prince Sultan Air Base in recent weeks. Ukrainian personnel have also travelled to the base to train US forces in operating the platform, which is widely used by Ukraine to detect incoming drone threats and coordinate counter-attacks.

Battlefield-tested tech finds new role

The deployment reflects how Ukraine’s war-driven innovations against Russia are increasingly being studied and adopted globally. Sky Map functions as a command-and-control system, integrating data from radars and sensors to identify hostile drones, including Iranian-origin Shahed drones —and guide interception responses.

The platform has been developed by Ukrainian firm Sky Fortress, which emerged during the war and deployed thousands of acoustic sensors across Ukraine to track drone activity. Backed by Ukraine’s defence innovation ecosystem, the system has become central to its counter-drone operations.

“There’s been longstanding gaps in U.S. air missile defense coverage around the world,” said Timothy Walton. “This has been well understood. However, it hasn’t been addressed,” according to Reuters.

The move comes despite earlier remarks by Donald Trump, who had rejected the idea of relying on Ukrainian assistance for drone defence. “We don’t need their help in drone defense,” Trump told Fox News on March 6.

Attacks expose defence gaps, layered systems in play

Prince Sultan Air Base has remained on high alert following an increase in regional missile and drone activity linked to the ongoing conflict between Iran-aligned groups and US-Israeli interests. A recent attack destroyed an E-3 AWACS surveillance aircraft, while others damaged KC-135 refuelling tankers and critical infrastructure linked to missile defence systems.

To counter these threats, the US has deployed a mix of legacy and advanced technologies at the base. These include the Forward Area Air Defense (FAAD) command system developed by Northrop Grumman, which provides real-time tracking data for incoming threats.

Short-range drone defence has relied heavily on Coyote interceptor drones built by RTX. These systems are capable of neutralising aerial threats either through direct impact or by disabling their electronics.

At the same time, newer technologies are also being tested. Among them are Merops interceptor drones developed by Project Eagle, a US-based initiative backed by tech investor Eric Schmidt. However, early trials have faced setbacks, including an incident where one such interceptor reportedly lost control and crashed into a structure within the base.

Officials acknowledge that countering drone threats remains complex and evolving. “There is no ‘silver bullet’ tool that will stop every drone threat,” said Adam Scher of the Pentagon’s Joint Interagency Task Force.

The Pentagon has already committed significant funding — including a $350 million push under Operation Epic Fury — to strengthen counter-drone capabilities, adding sensors, cameras and interceptor systems to its defence network.

As drone warfare becomes increasingly central to modern conflict, the US military’s adoption of Ukrainian battlefield-tested systems highlights both the urgency of the threat and the growing role of adaptive, tech-driven solutions in securing strategic assets.