The United States military is reportedly deploying sea drones and other forms of modern maritime defence technology to help clear mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as Washington seeks to restore commercial shipping through the vital waterway.

As per a recent report published by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday, the US Navy is using manned and unmanned marine systems to scan for Iranian mines placed deep inside one of the world’s most critical waterways for oil trade.

Notably this development comes after, Iran on Saturday went back on its plan to open the strait of Hormuz citing violation of the ceasefire agreement by the United States of America.

As per reports published by local Iranian media outlets, Tehran’s leadership has said that they will not open the strait of Hormuz, until US vessels allow for the complete freedom of vessels trying to transport to Iranian mainland and move their mine sweepers away.

Ghalibaf on Iran’s high stakes naval standoff with US

In another development that’s representative of persistent tensions amid the conflicting sprites, Iranian parliament speaker Ghalibaf recently spoke out about Iran’s alleged victory over the US in a high stakes naval standoff that took place in Islamabad.

As per a report published by Al Jazzera, Ghalibaf claimed that Iranian officials directly confronted a US delegation over naval movements in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway Tehran insists remains under the absolute control of the Islamic Republic.

Ghalibaf described a tense episode involving a US minesweeper operating near the strategic chokepoint. According to reports by Al Jazeera, the Speaker framed the US efforts to clear mines as a “violation of the ceasefire,” suggesting that the two nations were on the precipice of a direct kinetic engagement.

“In Islamabad, I told the American delegation that if their minesweeper moves even a little further from its position, we will definitely shoot it,” Ghalibaf stated.

He claimed the US delegation requested a 15-minute window to issue retreat orders, which they subsequently followed. “The enemy retreated,” he added, characterizing Washington’s recent blockade of Iranian ports as a “clumsy and ignorant decision.”

Nuclear Red Lines and ‘Maximalist’ demands: Iran on US

While Ghalibaf highlighted Iran’s ‘winning political and military strategy’, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has signaled a diplomatic impasse.

Speaking on the prospects of renewed direct talks, Khatibzadeh ruled out any further engagement until Washington abandons what he termed “maximalist” demands regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Citing reports from The Associated Press, Khatibzadeh explicitly rejected the transfer of enriched uranium to the US. “No enriched material is going to be shipped to the United States,” he affirmed, labeling the demand a “non-starter.”

Impact on Indian Maritime Interests

The escalating rhetoric comes amid a deteriorating security environment for Indian commercial interests in the region. According to Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources and recent maritime alerts.

Two Indian crude ships near Oman reportedly came under fire from Iranian guards in Hormuz yesterday. The development also prompted New Delhi to summon the Iranian envoy to convey India’s message for Tehran’s leadership.