In a notable development, the US Air Force recently confirmed the execution of B-52 bombing missions in Iran. As the conflict between the US-Israeli coalition and Iran enters its fifth week, the Pentagon has pivoted to a more intensive aerial strategy. In a Department of War briefing on March 31, 2026, US Air Force General Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, confirmed that B-52 Stratofortress bombing missions have officially commenced over Iranian territory.

According to reports from Air force Technology, this move signals a shift from high-cost precision missile strikes to a dynamic bombing campaign designed to “get on top of the enemy.”

The B-52, a Cold War-era machine that first entered service in 1961, is being utilised to target mobile assets and the remnants of Iran’s defensive infrastructure that have survived earlier waves of attacks.

While the US and Israel currently maintain aerial supremacy, the transition to these massive bombers underscores a tactical need to service “dynamic targets” across the battle space more efficiently than static missile assets allow.

As per local US media outlets, the cold-war era machine had earlier been nicknamed by US officials as the BUFF (Big Ugly Fat Fellow) for its very noticeable and large figure.

Strategic Shift: Why the B-52?

As per Caone’s comments, the decision to bring in the aging but formidable B-52 is driven by both cost and capability.

While precise missile strikes were effective against static targets in the initial phases of the war, they are increasingly seen as a costly solution for a protracted conflict. The B-52 provides a more intensive and dynamic alternative that is capable of loitering over the battlefield for long periods to strike constantly moving missile launchers facilities in Iran.

However, the broader strategic picture remains complex. Despite total control of the skies, General Caine noted that the US has largely lost the initiative as the Islamic Republic resorts to asymmetric economic warfare.

Iranian leverage is tied up in their efforts to curtail global trade via the Strait of Hormuz; in the same way, the Yemeni Houthis, and Iranian-backed militia, have proved the same strategy in the Red Sea in recent years. Consequently, current B-52 missions are specifically targeting depots where Iran manufactures and stores anti-ship missiles and sea mines.

The Bavar-373 and S-300 Challenge: Can Tehran bite back?

The central question facing military analysts is whether Iran retains any ability to intercept these non-stealthy giants. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed on March 30 that the joint campaign has already eliminated 80% of Iran’s integrated air defence systems. Yet, the remaining 20% may still pose a threat.

According to a report published by the Air Force Technology, Iran’s indigenous Bavar-373 long-range system possesses a detection range of 320 kilometres, which could theoretically identify and decimate B-52s.

Similarly, the Russian-made S-300PMU-2 battery remains a viable threat to non-stealth aircraft. However, analysts from GlobalData interviewed by Air Force Technology point out that Iran may face technical difficulties in intercepting such US attacks.

Analysts interviewed by Air Force Technology point out that many S-300 batteries in Iran are likely forced to use indigenous Iranian radars rather than original Russian ones, resulting in significantly inferior detection capabilities.

As most of Iran’s more advanced air defence systems were likely targeted and destroyed during the initial strikes of the campaign, experts interviewed by Air Force Technology suggest that Iran may only be able to hold off limited attacks from the US Air Force.