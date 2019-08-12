US could deny Green Card to immigrants using public benefits

Foreigners looking to come to the US generally have to prove they have enough income to prevent them from becoming a “public charge.” (Reuters)

Making it tougher for legal immigrants to become US citizens, the Trump Administration on Monday said that those seeking public benefits like food stamp or housing assistance could be denied a Green Card, a step below the American citizenship. The new rule was issued by the Department of Homeland Security specifying that green cards — legal permanent residency — would be denied if those seeking it cannot convince the consular officer that they will never use programs that the US government doles out for its citizens.

It determines that whether an alien is applying for admission or adjustment of status is inadmissible to the country because he or she is likely at any time to become a public charge for availing public assistance schemes like food stamp, Medicaid or housing assistance. Foreigners looking to come to the US generally have to prove they have enough income to prevent them from becoming a “public charge.” They would likely face higher income requirements after the new rule takes effect, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In a statement, the White House said this action will help ensure that if aliens want to enter or remain in the US they must support themselves, and not rely on public benefits. An alien who receives public benefits above a certain threshold is known as a “public charge.” Foreign nationals will be barred from entering the United States if they are found likely to become public charges. Those migrants in the United States who are found likely to become public charges will also be barred from adjusting their immigration status, the White House.