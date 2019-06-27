Watch: US cops release dramatic video of rescue of ‘Baby India’ found abandoned in plastic bag

The ‘Baby India’ is believed to have been just hours old when she was rescued. (Source: Screengrab)

The police in the US State of Georgia have rescued an abandoned newborn girl from a plastic grocery bag. Named ‘India’ by the authorities, the infant was found on June 6 in Cumming about 64 kilometres from the state capital Atlanta in the United States. The baby is believed to have been just hours old when she was rescued.

The police have released a poignant video of officers rescuing her. In the video, a police officer can be seen ripping open a plastic bag to uncover a crying baby. The infant’s umbilical was still attached when she was rescued. The infant can be later seen wrapping her hand around the finger of one of the officers on the scene. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office released the footage of the incident earlier this week, hoping that someone might come forward and identify the infant, news agency PTI reported.

The police acted on the tip-off provided by an unknown person over a telephone call, who claimed to have heard a baby crying in the woods.

The authorities have been looking for the infant’s mother since June 6. In a statement, they said that they have been receiving tips from across various parts on the possible identity of the infant. The ‘Baby India’ has been put under the care of Georgia Department of Family and Child Services and she is now thriving, the statement added.

The video has elicited a massive emotional response on social media with hundreds of users sharing the clip using the hashtag #BabyIndia to help the infant meet her mother.

A woman wrote on Twitter that she “broke out in tears” when she saw the video because it reminded her of her own infant granddaughter.

Another woman wished to adopt ‘Baby India’ and tweeted: It would be a blessing to be Mommy to #babyindia!