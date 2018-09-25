US congratulates Solih on victory in Maldives’ presidential poll

The US, she said, commended the Maldivian people for their commitment to the democratic process and exceptional level of participation in an election that had ushered in a new chapter in their country’s history.

Congratulating Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his victory in Maldives’ presidential election, the US on Monday said it was ready to work closely with the new government to expand cooperation on their shared interests in an independent and prosperous Maldives as well as a free and open Indian Ocean region. “The United States congratulates Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his victory in Maldives’ September 23 presidential election,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

The US, she said, commended the Maldivian people for their commitment to the democratic process and exceptional level of participation in an election that had ushered in a new chapter in their country’s history.”We expect all parties to respect the will of the Maldivian people and support a peaceful transition of power through the November 17 inauguration,” Nauert said.

“As a fellow democracy, the United States stands ready to work closely with the next Maldivian government to expand cooperation on our shared interests in an independent and prosperous Maldives as well as a free and open Indian Ocean region,” she added. Separately, the Canadian government congratulated the people of Maldives, who turned out peacefully in high numbers to cast their votes, reflecting their strong desire to exercise their democratic rights.

“The provisional tally announced yesterday by the Election Commission points to a clear victory for Ibrahim Mohamed Solih,” the Canadian government said in a statement.”We look forward to a peaceful transition of power and will work with president-elect Solih and his new government to further strengthen the bilateral ties,” it added.