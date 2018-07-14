​​​
  3. US condemns attack on political candidates, their supporters in Pakistan

US condemns attack on political candidates, their supporters in Pakistan

The United States has strongly condemned the attacks on political candidates and their supporters in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan.

By: | Washington | Published: July 14, 2018 10:10 AM
pakistan election, pakistan election date, when is pakistan election, pakistan election news, US, america, pakistan news, world news “These attacks are cowardly attempts to deprive the Pakistani people of their democratic rights,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said

The United States has strongly condemned the attacks on political candidates and their supporters in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan. “These attacks are cowardly attempts to deprive the Pakistani people of their democratic rights,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said yesterday.

“We grieve with those mourning the victims, and hope for a rapid recovery of those injured. We will continue to stand with the people of Pakistan and the broader South Asia region in their fight against terrorism,” he said. At least 133 people, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani, were killed and over 200 others injured yesterday in a powerful suicide blast and a targeted attack on separate election rallies in Mastung in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the deadliest in a series of assaults on candidates ahead of the July 25 polls.

On Monday, a suicide bomber killed Awami National Party (ANP) leader and candidate in the general elections, Haroon Bilour and 19 others after striking at a corner election meeting in Peshawar city. On July 7, seven people were injured when a convoy of a Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal came under attack in Bannu.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top