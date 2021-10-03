  • MORE MARKET STATS

US concerned with China’s rising military activity near Taiwan

October 03, 2021 6:01 PM

"We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan," a State Department spokesperson said on Sunday.

Taiwan China Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jetIn this undated file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of Defense, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. (Taiwan Ministry of Defense via AP/File)

The United States said it is concerned with China’s increasing military activity near Taiwan and added that China’s military pressure against Taiwan undermines regional peace and stability.

