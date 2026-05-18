The White House has announced a set of major trade understandings after a recent meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Officials say the talks have led to several important agreements that could strengthen trade between the two countries and support jobs, farming, and manufacturing in the United States.

China moves to ease rare earth and mineral concerns

One of the biggest parts of the agreement is about rare earths and critical minerals, which are needed for electronics, defence systems, and modern technology.

According to the White House, China has agreed to address US concerns over shortages and supply issues involving key minerals like yttrium, scandium, neodymium, and indium. This also includes steps to reduce problems linked to production and processing equipment.

US officials say this move is important because these materials are hard to replace, and any disruption can affect everything from manufacturing to national security. The aim is to make the supply more stable and predictable for American industries.

China approves 200 Boeing aircraft order

Another major announcement is China’s approval of an initial order for 200 aircraft made by Boeing for Chinese airlines. This is the first big aircraft purchase from China since 2017. Boeing has confirmed the order and also said there could be more purchases later.

The White House said this deal is expected to support thousands of skilled jobs in the United States, especially in manufacturing and aerospace production, where Boeing plays a major role.

Big boost planned for US farm exports

Agriculture is also a major part of the agreement. China, according to the White House, has agreed to buy at least $17 billion worth of US farm products every year in 2026, 2027, and 2028, with the 2026 figure adjusted for timing. This builds on earlier commitments, especially in soybeans.

For American farmers, this means more steady demand and stronger export income over the next few years. Officials say it gives farmers more certainty after a long period of trade uncertainty.

After a Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea last year, Washington had earlier said Beijing agreed to buy at least 25 million metric tons of US soybeans annually for the next three years. This time, however, the latest statement did not mention a specific soybean quantity.

China’s Commerce Ministry also stopped short of naming soybeans directly or giving any exact numbers. Instead, Beijing said both countries had agreed to promote agricultural trade.

US beef and poultry access restored in China

The agreements also reopen important parts of the Chinese market for US meat producers. China has renewed approvals for more than 400 US beef facilities and has also added new ones. This fully restores access for American beef exports to China.

Along with that, poultry imports from US states that are approved by the USDA and free from bird flu have now resumed. Officials say this will help American meat producers regain a strong market that had been restricted in recent years. “China will work with U.S. regulators to lift all suspensions of U.S. beef facilities,” the White paper said.

China talks tariffs, US stays silent on duties

Both sides said they would create new trade and investment boards to improve communication and business ties between the two countries.

Still, there were clear differences in what each government chose to highlight.

China’s statement said reducing tariffs would be part of future plans between the two nations. The US readout, however, did not mention tariffs or duties.

Xi expected to visit Washington

President Xi is expected to visit the White House this fall for further high-level discussions. This visit is seen as a continuation of the recent progress and an opportunity to build on the agreements already reached.

Markets are now watching closely to see how these agreements are carried out in the coming months, with hopes that they could bring more stability to US–China economic relations.