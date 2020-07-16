US-China row: Trump administration weighing travel ban on Chinese Communist Party members, says source

Published: July 16, 2020 10:40 PM

Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of a possible presidential order, but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump listens during roundtable with people positively impacted by law enforcement in Washington. (Courtesy: AP Photo/File)

The Trump administration is considering banning travel to the United States by all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, a move that could worsen already-tense relations between Beijing and Washington.

Senior officials discussing the matter have begun circulating a draft of a possible presidential order, but deliberations are at an early stage and the issue has not yet been brought to President Donald Trump, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The discussions were first reported by the New York Times.

