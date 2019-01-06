US, China dealing trade talks at highest levels

By: | Published: January 6, 2019 6:16 AM

The US and China are dealing the trade negotiations at the highest levels, President Donald Trump said, claiming that America’s steel industry has come “roaring back” following the last year’s tariff hikes.

US china trade, trump administration, donald trump, G20 summit, donald trumpThe Trump administration imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items in March last year, a move that sparked fears of a global trade war.

The US and China are dealing the trade negotiations at the highest levels, President Donald Trump said, claiming that America’s steel industry has come “roaring back” following the last year’s tariff hikes. The Trump administration imposed heavy tariffs on imported steel and aluminium items in March last year, a move that sparked fears of a global trade war. In the past, China, the world’s second largest economy after the US, imposed tit-for-tat tariffs on billions of dollars worth of American imports. An agreement reached between the two countries on the margins of the G20 summit in Argentina in November deferred the imposition of further tariffs till March.

China has pledged to take measures to step up American imports and investments to meet the US’ demand of bringing down the $375 billion bilateral trade deficit. March 1, 2019 is the deadline for implementing the measures. Currently, top officials from the United States and China are involved in trade negotiations. Trump told reporters during a Rose Garden news conference: “We have a massive trade negotiation going on with China. President Xi (Jinping) is very much involved; so am I. We’re dealing at the highest levels and we’re doing very well. “In the meantime, we’ve taken in billions and billions of dollars in tariffs from China, and from others. Our steel industry has come roaring back, and that makes me very happy.”

Also read| Donald Trump says ‘not much headway’ in talks as shutdown drags on

In November, Trump and Xi met in Buenos Aires. “China is paying us tremendous tariffs. We’re getting billions and billions of dollars of money pouring into the Treasury of the United States, which, in history, we’ve never gotten from China. As you know, it’s been very unfair,” he said. Trump said he had a fantastic meeting with President Xi and they both like and respect each other.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US, China dealing trade talks at highest levels
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition