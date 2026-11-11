The United States and China agreed to provide more favourable tariff treatment to around $60 billion worth of goods traded between them. The arrangement covers Chinese consumer products such as toys, kitchen appliances and baby goods, as well as American agricultural products, medical devices, cosmetics and coal.

Under the framework, each country will offer more favourable tariff treatment to imports worth approximately $30 billion from the other. The valuations are based on bilateral trade data from 2024.

China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced the details on September 28, 2026, following the eighth round of US-China economic and trade consultations.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent referred to the agreement in his remarks at the National Committee on US-China Relations Gala on November 11. He said both countries had agreed to identify more favourable tariff treatment for $30 billion of non-sensitive goods in each direction.

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The arrangement is part of the new US-China Board of Trade, an inter-governmental mechanism intended to improve trade relations between the world’s two largest economies.

However, the agreement does not mean all tariffs on the $60 billion worth of goods will be removed immediately. Over 90% of the products covered by the framework will be exempt from additional tariffs imposed by the other country and receive most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff treatment, according to China’s Commerce Ministry.

The two governments must still publish the joint product lists and complete their domestic legal procedures before implementing the reductions simultaneously. Neither side has announced the exact tariff rates or a confirmed implementation date.

Which US and Chinese products will get lower tariffs?

The agreement covers two groups of imports. The US will provide tariff relief to selected Chinese goods worth around $30 billion, while China will offer similar treatment to selected American products.

The main product categories are:

US tariff relief for Chinese goods Chinese tariff relief for US goods Toys and children’s bicycles Agricultural products, including corn, wheat and sorghum Household appliances, including coffee makers and toasters Meat and dairy products Baby products, including car seats Vegetable oils and meals Tableware, blankets and bed linen Fish and seafood Fireworks, artificial flowers and holiday decorations Logs and wood products Other kitchen and bathroom goods Cosmetics and medical devices Coal

What will the US import from China?

Toys account for the largest category on the US list. Reuters reported on September 28 that US imports of Chinese toys, including children’s bicycles, were worth $14.4 billion in 2024. The value fell to $9.8 billion in 2025 amid higher US tariffs, according to US Census Bureau data cited by Reuters.

The list also includes household appliances, tableware, blankets, bed linen and baby products such as children’s car seats. Fireworks, artificial flowers and holiday decorations are among the other items covered.

These products are widely sourced by American retailers from Chinese manufacturers. Lower duties could reduce import costs for businesses, although the extent of any savings for consumers will depend on the final tariff rates and whether importers pass them on.

Which American products will China give tariff relief to?

China’s list focuses largely on agricultural and industrial goods. It includes corn, wheat, sorghum, meat, dairy products, vegetable oils and meals, along with fish and seafood, logs, wood products, cosmetics and medical devices.

However, the agreement excludes non-seed soybeans, one of the most important American agricultural exports to China. US soybean exports to China were worth $16.2 billion in 2025, according to figures cited by Reuters.

The exclusion is significant for American farmers, who have historically relied on China as a major market. The American Soybean Association expressed disappointment, saying tariff removal would improve the competitiveness of US soybeans and give private Chinese buyers more opportunities to purchase them.

Coal is another product on China’s list. Separately, the two governments have agreed that China will import 10 million metric tonnes of US coal annually in 2027 and 2028, according to the White House announcement cited by Reuters.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the purchases would supplement its domestic coal market and support income and employment in the American coal industry.

The coal purchase commitment and tariff reduction framework are related parts of the wider trade discussions, but they are separate measures. The former concerns purchase volumes over two years, while the latter concerns duties on selected imports.

Oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) do not appear on the product lists reported by Reuters. The agreement therefore does not represent a broad tariff reduction across all major energy imports.

When will the tariff cuts take effect?

The tariff changes are not yet in force. China’s Commerce Ministry said the two countries would jointly publish the product lists and complete their respective domestic legal procedures before implementing the reductions simultaneously.

The ministry said more than 90% of the covered products would be exempt from additional tariffs imposed on each other and receive MFN tariff treatment.

The agreement does not necessarily eliminate every import duty. It provides relief from additional tariffs imposed during the trade dispute, while the products receive the standard MFN treatment applicable under each country’s trade rules.

The actual savings for businesses will depend on the final product lists, tariff rates and implementation date. Until these details are published, importers and exporters cannot calculate the full benefit.

What does US-China tariff deal mean for trade relations?

The agreement is part of a wider effort by Washington and Beijing to maintain a trade truce and prevent another escalation in their tariff dispute. The new Board of Trade will provide a formal platform for discussions on tariffs, agriculture and other commercial issues.

The two countries have also established an Agricultural Working Group to discuss market access, regulations and other agricultural matters. China’s Commerce Ministry said the group planned to hold its first meeting by the end of 2026.

Bessent said the Board of Trade would help identify more favourable tariff treatment for non-sensitive goods and address agricultural trade barriers.

“Our objective is to de-risk, not to decouple,” he said.

He added that the US wanted to produce more of the goods it consumes, while China needed to consume more of what it produces. Both economies, he argued, could become stronger without continuing to build trade imbalances.

The tariff framework also follows an extension of the US-China trade truce. Reuters reported on September 28 that China had welcomed a two-month extension through January 10, 2027, giving both countries more time to assess existing arrangements and continue negotiations.

China’s Commerce Ministry said the extension would provide a “relatively stable and predictable policy environment” for businesses and allow the two sides to maintain active discussions.

The truce extension and the $60 billion tariff arrangement serve different purposes. The extension provides more time to manage the wider trade dispute, while the tariff framework identifies specific products for more favourable treatment.

The September discussions also covered investment opportunities, financial services and other areas of cooperation. China said it would examine applications from foreign financial institutions, including those with US capital, to conduct business and open branches in the country. The two sides also agreed to continue discussions on increasing direct flights.