The number of Indian nationals encountered by US border authorities fell 66% over two fiscal years, from 90,415 in FY2024 to 30,528 in FY2026, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

The latest figures also show a 10.6% year-on-year decline. The GOV.HOUSE border data tracker, which compiles CBP figures, recorded 34,146 encounters involving Indians in the previous 12-month period, compared with 30,528 in the 12 months to September 2026.

The decline comes amid tighter immigration enforcement under US President Donald Trump. However, fewer encounters do not necessarily mean fewer Indians attempted to migrate to the US.

Advertisement

What do the latest US border figures show?

Indians ranked third among nationalities in the FY2026 data, behind Mexican nationals, with 123,039 encounters, and Canadians, with 37,700. Chinese nationals followed Indians with 29,818 encounters.

The decline also shows a wider fall in US border encounters. The GOV.HOUSE tracker recorded 382,490 encounters across all nationalities in FY2026, down 44.7% from 691,906 in FY2025. The figure stood at 2.9 million in FY2024 and 3.2 million in FY2023.

However, an encounter does not necessarily mean someone was caught entering the country illegally. CBP’s nationwide figures include both US Border Patrol apprehensions between official ports of entry and cases handled by the Office of Field Operations at official entry points, including airports and land crossings. The latter can include people found inadmissible despite seeking lawful entry.

The figures count encounters rather than unique individuals, meaning one person encountered more than once may be counted multiple times. They also exclude people who entered without being detected and do not count Indians who migrated legally.

What does the decline mean for Indians planning to move to US?

The figures show a reduction in recorded encounters, but do not establish whether fewer Indians attempted unauthorised migration or whether tighter enforcement and changing migration routes contributed to the decline.

Indian nationals nevertheless remained among the top three nationalities in the FY2026 data. The Economic Times has also reported continued attempts by people from states such as Gujarat, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh to reach the US through unauthorised routes, with some paying large sums to agents.

For Indians planning to move to the US for work, education or family reasons, the decline does not change visa eligibility requirements or make legal entry easier. Those considering unauthorised routes continue to face risks including fraud, extortion, detention and deportation.

The key takeaway is that encounters involving Indians have fallen sharply, but the figures do not provide a complete picture of Indian migration to the US or prove that unauthorized migration attempts have declined by the same extent.