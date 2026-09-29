The United States imposed new import bans on nearly $1 billion worth of Canadian goods. The measures took effect at 12 am Eastern time on September 29 and covered mainly alcoholic beverages, along with certain dairy products and motorcycles.

The restrictions cover about $967 million of Canadian imports based on 2025 trade data. Alcoholic beverages account for roughly 87% of the total, reported AP.

The value is relatively small compared with the roughly $880 billion in annual two-way US-Canada trade, but the restrictions could have a significant impact on individual companies that depend heavily on the US market.

The latest action follows months of tariffs and retaliatory measures between Washington and Ottawa. The US government says Canada has continued discriminatory trade practices against American exports, while the Canadian government has called the US measures unjustified.

Which Canadian products are affected?

Alcoholic beverages make up the bulk of the new restrictions. The measures cover many packaged Canadian alcoholic products, including bottled whisky and other beverages. However, Reuters reported that some bulk, unbottled alcoholic products can still enter the US.

The distinction is important for Canadian whisky producers because the US is their biggest export market. About half of the spirits produced in Canada are exported, with 93% of those exports going to the US, according to Spirits Canada, reported Reuters.

Large international brands may have more options to respond. Companies behind brands such as Crown Royal, Canadian Club and J.P. Wiser’s could potentially shift some bottling operations to the US, reported Reuters.

Smaller distillers may have fewer alternatives because their production and bottling facilities are based in Canada.

Certain dairy products are also covered. These include products such as whey. The US and Canada have long disagreed over access to each other’s dairy markets, with Canada maintaining high tariffs on some dairy imports once specified quotas are exceeded.

Motorcycles are another affected category. Bombardier Recreational Products confirmed that its three-wheel Can-Am Spyder and Canyon motorcycles would be excluded from the US market under the new restrictions, reported AP.

The measures do not cover all Canadian imports. The roughly $967 million figure refers specifically to the products targeted by the new bans.

Why has US imposed the ban?

The restrictions are part of a wider trade dispute that has already seen both countries impose tariffs on each other’s goods.

The United States Trade Representative said President Donald Trump used Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose the targeted import bans. USTR says the law allows the president to impose duties of up to 50% and, in certain circumstances, exclude products from countries engaging in discriminatory trade practices.

USTR Ambassador Jamieson Greer said the latest action was in response to what he described as Canada’s “continued discriminatory treatment” of American exports.

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Canada disputes that justification. A spokesperson for Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc described the US measures as “unjustified”, according to AP, and said Ottawa would focus on protecting Canadian businesses and strengthening the domestic economy.

The latest restrictions also follow earlier US tariffs of up to 50% on targeted Canadian imports and retaliatory measures imposed by Canada.

For some products, the new ban may have limited additional economic impact because the earlier tariffs had already made imports expensive. Trade attorney Patrick Childress told AP that the tariffs had effectively acted as a “de facto ban” for some goods.

But the new measures go a step further by formally preventing specified products from entering the US market.

What does the ban mean for US-Canada trade?

The immediate value of the affected goods is relatively small compared with the overall bilateral trade relationship. However, the restrictions could increase uncertainty for companies operating across the US-Canada border.

Businesses may have to reconsider where they manufacture or bottle products, how they source components and where they sell their goods.

The impact will also vary by company. A large multinational with production facilities in several countries may be able to shift operations, while a smaller Canadian producer that depends heavily on US sales may have fewer options.

The measures could also add pressure to the wider North American trade relationship as the US, Canada and Mexico deal with the future of the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

The agreement replaced NAFTA and created a highly integrated North American supply chain. New tariffs and import restrictions could make companies more cautious about relying on cross-border production.

For Canada, the latest restrictions also highlight its dependence on the US market. AP reported that more than 70% of Canada’s exports went to the US last year, prompting Ottawa to pursue greater trade diversification.

However, replacing the US market will not be straightforward for many Canadian businesses because of the countries’ geographic proximity and deeply integrated supply chains.

For now, the US ban covers about $967 million of Canadian imports, with alcoholic beverages making up the vast majority.