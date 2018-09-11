US approves possible sale of early-warning planes to Japan

Worth an estimated USD 3.1 billion, the deal would also include associated technology and spare engines. (Reuters)

The US State Department said Monday it is ready to approve the sale of up to nine early-warning military planes to Japan, in a sale worth more than USD 3 billion. The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft, made by Northrop Grumman, are equipped with powerful radars that can detect other planes and ships at long range. Worth an estimated USD 3.1 billion, the deal would also include associated technology and spare engines. Congress has 30 days to raise objections to the sale, though this is unlikely given that Japan is a close US ally.

“It is vital to US national interests to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability,” the State Department said.