US alarmed over detention camps in China’s Xinjiang

The United States has said it was alarming that China has kept as many as one million Muslim minorities in re-education camps in Xinjiang province. (Reuters)

The United States has said it was alarming that China has kept as many as one million Muslim minorities in re-education camps in Xinjiang province and urged immediate release of those detained. “The United States is alarmed that the Chinese government has detained as many as one million Uighurs, Kazakhs and other members of minority Muslim groups in re-education camps in Xinjiang,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino told reporters. Palladino described China’s claim that the camps were “humane vocational training sites” as preposterous. “The United States will continue to demand transparency and access for diplomats and journalists to Xinjiang, and we urge China to immediately release all those arbitrarily detained in these camps,” Paladino added.